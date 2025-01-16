Viji Finance Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue increased by 45.1% YoY

Viji Finance Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 45.1% YoY & loss at ₹ 0.1Cr

Viji Finance Q3 Results 2025:Viji Finance declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant topline increase of 45.1%. However, the company reported a loss of ₹0.1 Cr, contrasting sharply with a profit of ₹0.03 Cr in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 35.65%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs decreased by 12.77% quarter-on-quarter but surged by 127.78% year-on-year. This fluctuation indicates a complex cost structure that the company is currently navigating.

Viji Finance Q3 Results {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income increased by 76.19% quarter-on-quarter, but the year-on-year figure reflects a staggering decrease of 350%. This volatility in operating performance raises concerns about the company’s long-term profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at ₹-0.01, showing no change year-on-year. This figure underscores the challenges Viji Finance faces in returning to profitability.

Viji Finance has delivered a -3.61% return in the last week, a 5.76% return over the last six months, and a -8.98% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the company's struggles in the competitive finance sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the Viji Finance has a market capitalization of ₹41.89 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹4.33 and a low of ₹1.71, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.

Viji Finance Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.74 1.15 -35.65% 0.51 +45.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.41 0.47 -12.77% 0.18 +127.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.17 -47.06% 0.09 -0% Total Operating Expense 0.84 1.57 -46.5% 0.48 +75% Operating Income -0.1 -0.42 +76.19% 0.04 -350% Net Income Before Taxes -0.1 -0.42 +76.19% 0.04 -350% Net Income -0.1 -0.42 +76.19% 0.03 -433.33% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.01 -0.03 +66.67% 0 -0%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.1Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹0.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.