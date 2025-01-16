Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Viji Finance Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss at 0.1Cr, Revenue increased by 45.1% YoY

Viji Finance Q3 results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹0.1Cr, Revenue increased by 45.1% YoY

Viji Finance Q3 Results 2025 on 16 Jan, 2025

Viji Finance Q3 Results 2025:Viji Finance declared their Q3 results on 15 Jan, 2025, revealing a significant topline increase of 45.1%. However, the company reported a loss of 0.1 Cr, contrasting sharply with a profit of 0.03 Cr in the same period last fiscal year. Notably, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 35.65%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs decreased by 12.77% quarter-on-quarter but surged by 127.78% year-on-year. This fluctuation indicates a complex cost structure that the company is currently navigating.

Viji Finance Q3 Results

Operating income increased by 76.19% quarter-on-quarter, but the year-on-year figure reflects a staggering decrease of 350%. This volatility in operating performance raises concerns about the company’s long-term profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stands at -0.01, showing no change year-on-year. This figure underscores the challenges Viji Finance faces in returning to profitability.

Viji Finance has delivered a -3.61% return in the last week, a 5.76% return over the last six months, and a -8.98% year-to-date return. These figures reflect the company's struggles in the competitive finance sector.

Currently, the Viji Finance has a market capitalization of 41.89 Cr, with a 52-week high of 4.33 and a low of 1.71, indicating significant volatility in its stock performance.

Viji Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.741.15-35.65%0.51+45.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.410.47-12.77%0.18+127.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.17-47.06%0.09-0%
Total Operating Expense0.841.57-46.5%0.48+75%
Operating Income-0.1-0.42+76.19%0.04-350%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.1-0.42+76.19%0.04-350%
Net Income-0.1-0.42+76.19%0.03-433.33%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.01-0.03+66.67%0-0%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.1Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.74Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

