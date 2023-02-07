Home / Companies / Company Results /  Vikas Lifecare okays its strategic investment in Kohinoor Foods for 250 Cr
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are the focus of Kohinoor Foods Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of 241.71 Cr. Kohinoor Foods has a market presence nowadays, selling food items such as basmati rice, wheat flour, ready-to-eat curries and meals, simmer sauces, cooking pastes to spices, seasonings, and frozen food in India and more than 60 other countries.

Kohinoor Foods has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has reviewed the proposal of 'M/s. Vikas Lifecare Limited, for strategic investment, in the Company to the tune of Rs. 250 Crores and accorded its approval to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with M/s. Vikas Lifecare Limited. An Indian Listed Public Company, with an objective to settle company's bank-debts and future business growth."

The management achieved an arrangement with its bankers for the settlement of bank dues and pursuant to this arrangement and strategic investor viz, M/s. Vikas Lifecare Limited is aiming to make Kohinoor Food Limited, Business a debt-free company, said the Board of Directors.

In Q3FY23, Kohinoor Foods reported a net loss of 13.86 crore compared to net profit of 0.40 crore during the year-ago quarter. The company recorded net sales of 16.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 down by 25.65% YoY from 22.61 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021. The shares of Kohinoor Foods Ltd were trading on the BSE at 64.85, down by 6.08% from the previous close of 69.05. In the last 1 year, the stock has generated a multibagger return of over 700% and on a YTD basis, it has gained 17.91% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 133.40 on (01/07/2022) and a 52-week-low of 7.77 on (06/04/2022).

For the quarter that concluded on December 31, 2022, Vikas Lifecare recorded a net profit growth of 120% to 6.19 crore from 2.82 crore in the same period the previous year. In Q3FY23, the company's revenue from operations increased by 25 percent YoY to 133.95 crore from 106.74 crore in Q3FY22. The shares of Vikas Lifecare Ltd were trading on the BSE at 4.15 apiece, down by 1.19% from the previous close of 4.20. The stock touched a 52-week-high of 7.24 on (08/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of 3.63 on (12/05/2022). In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 40.29% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen by 12.63% so far in 2023.

