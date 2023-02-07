Vikas Lifecare okays its strategic investment in Kohinoor Foods for ₹250 Cr
- Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are the focus of Kohinoor Foods Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹241.71 Cr.
Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) are the focus of Kohinoor Foods Ltd, a small cap company with a market valuation of ₹241.71 Cr. Kohinoor Foods has a market presence nowadays, selling food items such as basmati rice, wheat flour, ready-to-eat curries and meals, simmer sauces, cooking pastes to spices, seasonings, and frozen food in India and more than 60 other countries.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×