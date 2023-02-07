Vikas Lifecare okays its strategic investment in Kohinoor Foods for 250 Cr

For the quarter that concluded on December 31, 2022, Vikas Lifecare recorded a net profit growth of 120% to ₹6.19 crore from ₹2.82 crore in the same period the previous year. In Q3FY23, the company's revenue from operations increased by 25 percent YoY to ₹133.95 crore from ₹106.74 crore in Q3FY22. The shares of Vikas Lifecare Ltd were trading on the BSE at ₹4.15 apiece, down by 1.19% from the previous close of ₹4.20. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹7.24 on (08/02/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹3.63 on (12/05/2022). In the last 1 year the stock has fallen 40.29% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen by 12.63% so far in 2023.