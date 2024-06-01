Vikas Lifecare Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 93.3% YOY

Vikas Lifecare Q4 Results Live : Vikas Lifecare announced their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024, revealing a positive growth trajectory. The company's revenue saw a notable increase of 11.38% year-over-year, showcasing strong performance in the latest quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a significant development, Vikas Lifecare managed to reduce its loss by a substantial 93.3% compared to the same period last year. This impressive reduction reflects the company's efforts towards financial stability and profitability.

Compared to the previous quarter, Vikas Lifecare experienced even higher growth, with revenue surging by 32.5% and the loss shrinking by 48.68%. The company's strategic decisions seem to be paying off, driving growth and reducing losses effectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, it's worth noting that the Selling, General & Administrative expenses witnessed a sharp increase of 36.12% quarter-over-quarter and a significant 345.96% year-over-year. This rise in expenses could potentially impact the company's bottom line if not managed efficiently.

On the operational front, the operating income showed a positive trend, rising by 35.55% from the previous quarter. Yet, on a yearly basis, the operating income decreased by a substantial 657.08%. Vikas Lifecare may need to address these challenges to ensure sustained profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.04, marking a notable increase of 112.82% year-over-year. This positive growth in EPS indicates that the company is enhancing its earnings potential and generating value for its shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at the market performance, Vikas Lifecare delivered a -1% return in the last week, while showing a neutral 0% return in the last 6 months and year-to-date (YTD) period. The market dynamics and industry factors may have influenced the company's short-term performance.

As of now, Vikas Lifecare holds a market capitalization of ₹884.75 Cr, with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹8 and ₹2.8 respectively. This information provides insights into the company's market valuation and stock price movements over the past year.

Vikas Lifecare Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 131.54 99.28 +32.5% 118.1 +11.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.08 1.53 +36.12% -0.85 +345.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.3 0.75 +72.5% 0.66 +98.35% Total Operating Expense 135.12 104.83 +28.9% 117.46 +15.04% Operating Income -3.58 -5.55 +35.55% 0.64 -657.08% Net Income Before Taxes -0.63 -3.01 +79.13% -32.36 +98.06% Net Income -1.8 -3.51 +48.68% -26.89 +93.3% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.04 -0.03 +230.53% -0.31 +112.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹131.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!