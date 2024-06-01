Hello User
Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.16% YOY

Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.16% YOY

Livemint

Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.88% YoY & profit increased by 26.16% YoY

Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live

Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : Vikram Thermo India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.88% & the profit increased by 26.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.23% and the profit decreased by 23.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 51.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.24% q-o-q & increased by 10.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.57 for Q4 which increased by 26.22% Y-o-Y.

Vikram Thermo India has delivered -9.57% return in the last 1 week, 37.93% return in last 6 months and 17.03% YTD return.

Currently the Vikram Thermo India has a market cap of 536.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of 218.67 & 73.29 respectively.

Vikram Thermo India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue31.4731.54-0.23%30.29+3.88%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.432.26+51.8%3.14+9.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.880.89-0.81%0.8+9.89%
Total Operating Expense25.2122.7+11.07%24.6+2.47%
Operating Income6.268.85-29.24%5.69+10.02%
Net Income Before Taxes6.418.75-26.77%5.47+17.07%
Net Income4.936.44-23.32%3.91+26.16%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.572.05-23.41%1.24+26.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.93Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹31.47Cr

