Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.16% YOY

Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : Vikram Thermo India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.88% & the profit increased by 26.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.23% and the profit decreased by 23.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 51.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.34% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 29.24% q-o-q & increased by 10.02% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.57 for Q4 which increased by 26.22% Y-o-Y.
Vikram Thermo India has delivered -9.57% return in the last 1 week, 37.93% return in last 6 months and 17.03% YTD return.
Currently the Vikram Thermo India has a market cap of ₹536.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹218.67 & ₹73.29 respectively.
Vikram Thermo India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|31.47
|31.54
|-0.23%
|30.29
|+3.88%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.43
|2.26
|+51.8%
|3.14
|+9.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.88
|0.89
|-0.81%
|0.8
|+9.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.21
|22.7
|+11.07%
|24.6
|+2.47%
|Operating Income
|6.26
|8.85
|-29.24%
|5.69
|+10.02%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.41
|8.75
|-26.77%
|5.47
|+17.07%
|Net Income
|4.93
|6.44
|-23.32%
|3.91
|+26.16%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.57
|2.05
|-23.41%
|1.24
|+26.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.93Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹31.47Cr
