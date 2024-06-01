Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 26.16% YOY

Vikram Thermo India Q4 Results Live : Vikram Thermo India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 3.88% & the profit increased by 26.16% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 0.23% and the profit decreased by 23.32%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 51.8% q-o-q & increased by 9.34% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 29.24% q-o-q & increased by 10.02% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.57 for Q4 which increased by 26.22% Y-o-Y.

Vikram Thermo India has delivered -9.57% return in the last 1 week, 37.93% return in last 6 months and 17.03% YTD return.

Currently the Vikram Thermo India has a market cap of ₹536.06 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹218.67 & ₹73.29 respectively.

Vikram Thermo India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 31.47 31.54 -0.23% 30.29 +3.88% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.43 2.26 +51.8% 3.14 +9.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.88 0.89 -0.81% 0.8 +9.89% Total Operating Expense 25.21 22.7 +11.07% 24.6 +2.47% Operating Income 6.26 8.85 -29.24% 5.69 +10.02% Net Income Before Taxes 6.41 8.75 -26.77% 5.47 +17.07% Net Income 4.93 6.44 -23.32% 3.91 +26.16% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.57 2.05 -23.41% 1.24 +26.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.93Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹31.47Cr

