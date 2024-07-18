Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.67% YOY

Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : Vimta Labs announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, revealing a 2.07% decrease in revenue year-over-year. However, the company saw a 0.67% increase in profit compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Vimta Labs experienced a 2.59% growth in revenue but a 0.57% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 3.31% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 0.55% year-over-year.
Operating income showed a decrease of 0.11% sequentially but an increase of 0.95% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.47, marking a 1.3% increase year-over-year.
Vimta Labs delivered a return of 8.75% in the last week, 30.32% in the last 6 months, and 39.43% year-to-date.
The market capitalization of Vimta Labs currently stands at ₹1247.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹623.15 and ₹390.3 respectively.
As of 18 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, all 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation also being to Buy.
Vimta Labs Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.75
|79.69
|+2.59%
|83.48
|-2.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|24.52
|23.74
|+3.31%
|24.66
|-0.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.21
|8.09
|+1.5%
|8.5
|-3.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|65.45
|63.36
|+3.29%
|67.33
|-2.8%
|Operating Income
|16.31
|16.33
|-0.11%
|16.16
|+0.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.52
|16.28
|+1.47%
|16.3
|+1.35%
|Net Income
|12.28
|12.35
|-0.57%
|12.2
|+0.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.47
|5.51
|-0.73%
|5.4
|+1.3%