Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.67% YOY

Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : Vimta Labs announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, revealing a 2.07% decrease in revenue year-over-year. However, the company saw a 0.67% increase in profit compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Vimta Labs experienced a 2.59% growth in revenue but a 0.57% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 3.31% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 0.55% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a decrease of 0.11% sequentially but an increase of 0.95% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹5.47, marking a 1.3% increase year-over-year.

Vimta Labs delivered a return of 8.75% in the last week, 30.32% in the last 6 months, and 39.43% year-to-date.

The market capitalization of Vimta Labs currently stands at ₹1247.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹623.15 and ₹390.3 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, all 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation also being to Buy.

Vimta Labs Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.75 79.69 +2.59% 83.48 -2.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 24.52 23.74 +3.31% 24.66 -0.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.21 8.09 +1.5% 8.5 -3.33% Total Operating Expense 65.45 63.36 +3.29% 67.33 -2.8% Operating Income 16.31 16.33 -0.11% 16.16 +0.95% Net Income Before Taxes 16.52 16.28 +1.47% 16.3 +1.35% Net Income 12.28 12.35 -0.57% 12.2 +0.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.47 5.51 -0.73% 5.4 +1.3%