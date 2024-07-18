Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.67% YOY

Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 0.67% YOY

Livemint

Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 2.07% YoY & profit increased by 0.67% YoY

Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live

Vimta Labs Q1 Results Live : Vimta Labs announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, revealing a 2.07% decrease in revenue year-over-year. However, the company saw a 0.67% increase in profit compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Vimta Labs experienced a 2.59% growth in revenue but a 0.57% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 3.31% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 0.55% year-over-year.

Operating income showed a decrease of 0.11% sequentially but an increase of 0.95% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 5.47, marking a 1.3% increase year-over-year.

Vimta Labs delivered a return of 8.75% in the last week, 30.32% in the last 6 months, and 39.43% year-to-date.

The market capitalization of Vimta Labs currently stands at 1247.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 623.15 and 390.3 respectively.

As of 18 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, all 1 analyst has given a Buy rating, with the consensus recommendation also being to Buy.

Vimta Labs Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.7579.69+2.59%83.48-2.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total24.5223.74+3.31%24.66-0.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.218.09+1.5%8.5-3.33%
Total Operating Expense65.4563.36+3.29%67.33-2.8%
Operating Income16.3116.33-0.11%16.16+0.95%
Net Income Before Taxes16.5216.28+1.47%16.3+1.35%
Net Income12.2812.35-0.57%12.2+0.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.475.51-0.73%5.4+1.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.28Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.75Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

