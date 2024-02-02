Hello User
Vimta Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

Vimta Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

Livemint

Vimta Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 5.55% YoY & profit decreased by 1.06% YoY

Vimta Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vimta Labs declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.55% & the profit decreased by 1.06% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.27% and the profit increased by 60.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.8% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 88.66% q-o-q & decreased by 3.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.5 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.22% Y-o-Y.

Vimta Labs has delivered 4.4% return in the last 1 week, 1.05% return in the last 6 months, and 12.51% YTD return.

Currently, Vimta Labs has a market cap of 1006.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of 623.15 & 291.85 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

Vimta Labs Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.6873.41+11.27%77.38+5.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total25.5525.34+0.8%23.06+10.77%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.698.92-2.5%7.85+10.78%
Total Operating Expense68.5366.44+3.15%63.78+7.46%
Operating Income13.156.97+88.66%13.61-3.4%
Net Income Before Taxes13.518.39+60.98%14.08-4.08%
Net Income10.136.33+60.11%10.24-1.06%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.52.83+59.01%4.51-0.22%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹10.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.68Cr

