Vimta Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

Vimta Labs declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.55% & the profit decreased by 1.06% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.27% and the profit increased by 60.11%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.8% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 88.66% q-o-q & decreased by 3.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.5 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.22% Y-o-Y.

Vimta Labs has delivered 4.4% return in the last 1 week, 1.05% return in the last 6 months, and 12.51% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Vimta Labs has a market cap of ₹1006.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹623.15 & ₹291.85 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vimta Labs Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.68 73.41 +11.27% 77.38 +5.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 25.55 25.34 +0.8% 23.06 +10.77% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.69 8.92 -2.5% 7.85 +10.78% Total Operating Expense 68.53 66.44 +3.15% 63.78 +7.46% Operating Income 13.15 6.97 +88.66% 13.61 -3.4% Net Income Before Taxes 13.51 8.39 +60.98% 14.08 -4.08% Net Income 10.13 6.33 +60.11% 10.24 -1.06% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.5 2.83 +59.01% 4.51 -0.22%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹10.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹81.68Cr

