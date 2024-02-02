Vimta Labs Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 1.06% YOY

Vimta Labs declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 5.55% & the profit decreased by 1.06% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.27% and the profit increased by 60.11%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.8% q-o-q & increased by 10.77% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 88.66% q-o-q & decreased by 3.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.5 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 0.22% Y-o-Y.
Vimta Labs has delivered 4.4% return in the last 1 week, 1.05% return in the last 6 months, and 12.51% YTD return.
Currently, Vimta Labs has a market cap of ₹1006.42 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹623.15 & ₹291.85 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
Vimta Labs Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.68
|73.41
|+11.27%
|77.38
|+5.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|25.55
|25.34
|+0.8%
|23.06
|+10.77%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.69
|8.92
|-2.5%
|7.85
|+10.78%
|Total Operating Expense
|68.53
|66.44
|+3.15%
|63.78
|+7.46%
|Operating Income
|13.15
|6.97
|+88.66%
|13.61
|-3.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|13.51
|8.39
|+60.98%
|14.08
|-4.08%
|Net Income
|10.13
|6.33
|+60.11%
|10.24
|-1.06%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.5
|2.83
|+59.01%
|4.51
|-0.22%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹10.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹81.68Cr
