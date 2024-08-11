Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vinatiorg Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.12% YoY

Vinatiorg Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.12% YoY

Livemint

Vinatiorg Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 21.73% YoY & profit increased by 1.12% YoY

Vinatiorg Q1 Results Live

Vinatiorg Q1 Results Live : Vinatiorg declared their Q1 results on 10 Aug, 2024. The company's topline increased by 21.73% year-over-year (YoY) while the profit rose by 1.12% YoY. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.65% and the profit decreased by 19.19%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 12.08% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 31.57% YoY. This increase in expenses has impacted the bottom line, contributing to a decline in quarterly profits.

Operating income for Vinatiorg was down by 20.75% QoQ but saw an increase of 7.84% YoY. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of operational efficiency and profitability.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 8.12, reflecting a modest increase of 0.25% YoY. This shows that the company has managed to maintain stable earnings despite higher operational costs.

In terms of stock performance, Vinatiorg has delivered a 6.31% return in the last week, a 38.02% return over the last 6 months, and a 32.52% year-to-date (YTD) return. This demonstrates strong market confidence in the company's future prospects.

As of now, Vinatiorg has a market capitalization of 23,950.39 crore. The stock has witnessed a 52-week high of 2330 and a low of 1462.2, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Analyst recommendations as of 11 Aug, 2024, show a mixed sentiment. Out of 12 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Strong Sell rating, 2 have given a Sell rating, 3 have given a Hold rating, 2 have given a Buy rating, and 3 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation for Vinatiorg as of 11 Aug, 2024, is to Hold. This suggests that analysts believe the stock is fairly valued at its current price, with balanced risks and opportunities moving forward.

Vinatiorg Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue524.71550.31-4.65%431.03+21.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.6430.02+12.08%25.57+31.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.3619.55+9.26%13.19+61.91%
Total Operating Expense421.41419.96+0.34%335.24+25.71%
Operating Income103.3130.35-20.75%95.8+7.84%
Net Income Before Taxes112.12139.13-19.41%110.85+1.15%
Net Income84.16104.14-19.19%83.22+1.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS8.1210.05-19.2%8.1+0.25%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹84.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹524.71Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

