Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025:Vindhya Telelink declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 4.3% & the profit decreased by 43.15% YoY. Profit at ₹39.09 crore and revenue at ₹1037.12 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.86% and the profit increased by 60.47%. This indicates a positive trend in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis despite the annual decline.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.44% q-o-q & increased by 10.99% Y-o-Y, reflecting a mixed performance in cost management.

Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 16.68% q-o-q & decreased by 13.47% Y-o-Y, suggesting that while the company is improving its efficiency in the short term, it faces challenges compared to the previous year.

The EPS is ₹32.99 for Q3 which decreased by 43.14% Y-o-Y, further highlighting the impact of overall reduced profitability.

Vindhya Telelink has delivered -0.54% return in the last 1 week, -38.61% return in last 6 months and -11.09% YTD return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Currently the Vindhya Telelink has a market cap of ₹1889.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3230 & ₹1582.1 respectively.

Vindhya Telelink Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1037.12 952.67 +8.86% 1083.74 -4.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 45.14 46.75 -3.44% 40.67 +10.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.91 5.81 +1.72% 7.03 -15.93% Total Operating Expense 978 902 +8.43% 1015.42 -3.69% Operating Income 59.12 50.67 +16.68% 68.32 -13.47% Net Income Before Taxes 51.89 29.95 +73.26% 92.11 -43.67% Net Income 39.09 24.36 +60.47% 68.76 -43.15% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.99 20.55 +60.54% 58.02 -43.14%