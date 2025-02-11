Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 43.15% YOY, profit at ₹39.09 crore and revenue at ₹1037.12 crore

Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025:Vindhya Telelink declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 4.3% & the profit decreased by 43.15% YoY. Profit at ₹39.09 crore and revenue at ₹1037.12 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.86% and the profit increased by 60.47%. This indicates a positive trend in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis despite the annual decline.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.44% q-o-q & increased by 10.99% Y-o-Y, reflecting a mixed performance in cost management.
The operating income was up by 16.68% q-o-q & decreased by 13.47% Y-o-Y, suggesting that while the company is improving its efficiency in the short term, it faces challenges compared to the previous year.
The EPS is ₹32.99 for Q3 which decreased by 43.14% Y-o-Y, further highlighting the impact of overall reduced profitability.
Vindhya Telelink has delivered -0.54% return in the last 1 week, -38.61% return in last 6 months and -11.09% YTD return, indicating a challenging market environment.
Currently the Vindhya Telelink has a market cap of ₹1889.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3230 & ₹1582.1 respectively.
Vindhya Telelink Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1037.12
|952.67
|+8.86%
|1083.74
|-4.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|45.14
|46.75
|-3.44%
|40.67
|+10.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.91
|5.81
|+1.72%
|7.03
|-15.93%
|Total Operating Expense
|978
|902
|+8.43%
|1015.42
|-3.69%
|Operating Income
|59.12
|50.67
|+16.68%
|68.32
|-13.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|51.89
|29.95
|+73.26%
|92.11
|-43.67%
|Net Income
|39.09
|24.36
|+60.47%
|68.76
|-43.15%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.99
|20.55
|+60.54%
|58.02
|-43.14%
