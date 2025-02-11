Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 43.15% YOY, profit at ₹39.09 crore and revenue at ₹1037.12 crore

Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: Revenue decreased by 4.3% YoY & profit decreased by 43.15% YoY, profit at 39.09 crore and revenue at 1037.12 crore

Livemint
Published11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025

Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025:Vindhya Telelink declared their Q3 results on 10 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 4.3% & the profit decreased by 43.15% YoY. Profit at 39.09 crore and revenue at 1037.12 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.86% and the profit increased by 60.47%. This indicates a positive trend in performance on a quarter-over-quarter basis despite the annual decline.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 3.44% q-o-q & increased by 10.99% Y-o-Y, reflecting a mixed performance in cost management.

Advertisement

Vindhya Telelink Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 16.68% q-o-q & decreased by 13.47% Y-o-Y, suggesting that while the company is improving its efficiency in the short term, it faces challenges compared to the previous year.

The EPS is 32.99 for Q3 which decreased by 43.14% Y-o-Y, further highlighting the impact of overall reduced profitability.

Vindhya Telelink has delivered -0.54% return in the last 1 week, -38.61% return in last 6 months and -11.09% YTD return, indicating a challenging market environment.

Advertisement

Currently the Vindhya Telelink has a market cap of 1889.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3230 & 1582.1 respectively.

Vindhya Telelink Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1037.12952.67+8.86%1083.74-4.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total45.1446.75-3.44%40.67+10.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.915.81+1.72%7.03-15.93%
Total Operating Expense978902+8.43%1015.42-3.69%
Operating Income59.1250.67+16.68%68.32-13.47%
Net Income Before Taxes51.8929.95+73.26%92.11-43.67%
Net Income39.0924.36+60.47%68.76-43.15%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.9920.55+60.54%58.02-43.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsVindhya Telelink Q3 Results 2025 on 11 Feb, 2025: profit falls by 43.15% YOY, profit at ₹39.09 crore and revenue at ₹1037.12 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹39.09Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1037.12Cr

First Published:11 Feb 2025, 12:04 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget