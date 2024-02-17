Vinny Overseas Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.1Cr, Revenue increased by 31.16% YoY

Vinny Overseas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 31.16% & the profit came at ₹1.1cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Vinny Overseas had declared a loss of ₹0.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.87% q-o-q & increased by 9.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.21% q-o-q & increased by 7108.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 525.89% Y-o-Y.

Vinny Overseas has delivered -2.5% return in the last 1 week, 50% return in the last 6 months, and 2.63% YTD return.

Currently, Vinny Overseas has a market cap of ₹90.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹16.8 & ₹2.45 respectively.

Vinny Overseas Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26.35 33.01 -20.16% 20.09 +31.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.99 1.06 -6.87% 0.9 +9.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.26 1.16 +8.24% 1.04 +20.64% Total Operating Expense 25.25 30.69 -17.74% 20.11 +25.55% Operating Income 1.11 2.32 -52.21% -0.02 +7108.86% Net Income Before Taxes 0.77 2.07 -62.55% -0.2 +493.49% Net Income 1.1 1.75 -37.14% -0.27 +501.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.05 0.08 -37.5% -0.01 +525.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.1Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹26.35Cr

