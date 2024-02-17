Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vinny Overseas Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.1Cr, Revenue increased by 31.16% YoY

Vinny Overseas Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.1Cr, Revenue increased by 31.16% YoY

Livemint

Vinny Overseas Q3 FY24 results : Revenue increased by 31.16% YoY & profit at 1.1Cr

Vinny Overseas Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vinny Overseas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 31.16% & the profit came at 1.1cr.

It is noteworthy that Vinny Overseas had declared a loss of 0.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.16%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.87% q-o-q & increased by 9.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.21% q-o-q & increased by 7108.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 525.89% Y-o-Y.

Vinny Overseas has delivered -2.5% return in the last 1 week, 50% return in the last 6 months, and 2.63% YTD return.

Currently, Vinny Overseas has a market cap of 90.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 16.8 & 2.45 respectively.

Vinny Overseas Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26.3533.01-20.16%20.09+31.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.991.06-6.87%0.9+9.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.261.16+8.24%1.04+20.64%
Total Operating Expense25.2530.69-17.74%20.11+25.55%
Operating Income1.112.32-52.21%-0.02+7108.86%
Net Income Before Taxes0.772.07-62.55%-0.2+493.49%
Net Income1.11.75-37.14%-0.27+501.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.050.08-37.5%-0.01+525.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.1Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹26.35Cr

