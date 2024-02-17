Vinny Overseas Q3 FY24 results : profit at 1.1Cr, Revenue increased by 31.16% YoY

Vinny Overseas declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 31.16% & the profit came at ₹1.1cr.
It is noteworthy that Vinny Overseas had declared a loss of ₹0.27cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 20.16%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.87% q-o-q & increased by 9.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 52.21% q-o-q & increased by 7108.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.05 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 525.89% Y-o-Y.
Vinny Overseas has delivered -2.5% return in the last 1 week, 50% return in the last 6 months, and 2.63% YTD return.
Currently, Vinny Overseas has a market cap of ₹90.72 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹16.8 & ₹2.45 respectively.
Vinny Overseas Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26.35
|33.01
|-20.16%
|20.09
|+31.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.99
|1.06
|-6.87%
|0.9
|+9.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.26
|1.16
|+8.24%
|1.04
|+20.64%
|Total Operating Expense
|25.25
|30.69
|-17.74%
|20.11
|+25.55%
|Operating Income
|1.11
|2.32
|-52.21%
|-0.02
|+7108.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.77
|2.07
|-62.55%
|-0.2
|+493.49%
|Net Income
|1.1
|1.75
|-37.14%
|-0.27
|+501.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.05
|0.08
|-37.5%
|-0.01
|+525.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.1Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹26.35Cr
