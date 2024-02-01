Vintage Coffee & Beverages Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 180.44% YoY

Vintage Coffee & Beverages declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 101.79% & the profit increased by 180.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.07% and the profit increased by 50.12%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 59.94% QoQ & increased by 66.23% YoY.

The operating income was up by 21.68% QoQ & increased by 57.86% YoY.

The EPS is ₹0.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 128.19% YoY.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 142.73% return in the last 6 months, and 7.31% YTD return.

Currently, Vintage Coffee & Beverages has a market cap of ₹538.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹57 & ₹16.76 respectively.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37.63 30.09 +25.07% 18.65 +101.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.14 1.34 +59.94% 1.29 +66.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.22 1.22 -0% 1.23 -0.33% Total Operating Expense 32.17 25.6 +25.67% 15.19 +111.79% Operating Income 5.46 4.49 +21.68% 3.46 +57.86% Net Income Before Taxes 4.22 2.87 +47.14% 1.55 +172.16% Net Income 3.59 2.39 +50.12% 1.28 +180.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.34 0.23 +47.83% 0.15 +128.19%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.59Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹37.63Cr

