Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vintage Coffee & Beverages Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 180.44% YoY

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 180.44% YoY

Livemint

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 101.79% YoY & profit increased by 180.44% YoY

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vintage Coffee & Beverages declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 101.79% & the profit increased by 180.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.07% and the profit increased by 50.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 59.94% QoQ & increased by 66.23% YoY.

The operating income was up by 21.68% QoQ & increased by 57.86% YoY.

The EPS is 0.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 128.19% YoY.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 142.73% return in the last 6 months, and 7.31% YTD return.

Currently, Vintage Coffee & Beverages has a market cap of 538.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 57 & 16.76 respectively.

Vintage Coffee & Beverages Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37.6330.09+25.07%18.65+101.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.141.34+59.94%1.29+66.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.221.22-0%1.23-0.33%
Total Operating Expense32.1725.6+25.67%15.19+111.79%
Operating Income5.464.49+21.68%3.46+57.86%
Net Income Before Taxes4.222.87+47.14%1.55+172.16%
Net Income3.592.39+50.12%1.28+180.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.340.23+47.83%0.15+128.19%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.59Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹37.63Cr

