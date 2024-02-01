Vintage Coffee & Beverages Q3 FY24 Results Live: profit rise by 180.44% YoY

Vintage Coffee & Beverages declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 101.79% & the profit increased by 180.44% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 25.07% and the profit increased by 50.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 59.94% QoQ & increased by 66.23% YoY.
The operating income was up by 21.68% QoQ & increased by 57.86% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0.34 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 128.19% YoY.
Vintage Coffee & Beverages has delivered -2.08% return in the last 1 week, 142.73% return in the last 6 months, and 7.31% YTD return.
Currently, Vintage Coffee & Beverages has a market cap of ₹538.28 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹57 & ₹16.76 respectively.
Vintage Coffee & Beverages Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37.63
|30.09
|+25.07%
|18.65
|+101.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.14
|1.34
|+59.94%
|1.29
|+66.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.22
|1.22
|-0%
|1.23
|-0.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|32.17
|25.6
|+25.67%
|15.19
|+111.79%
|Operating Income
|5.46
|4.49
|+21.68%
|3.46
|+57.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.22
|2.87
|+47.14%
|1.55
|+172.16%
|Net Income
|3.59
|2.39
|+50.12%
|1.28
|+180.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.34
|0.23
|+47.83%
|0.15
|+128.19%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.59Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹37.63Cr
