Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.57% YOY

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live
Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live

Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : Vinyl Chemicals India announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company's revenue increased by 34.97% year-over-year, while the profit saw an even greater rise of 40.57% year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Vinyl Chemicals India experienced a decline in revenue by 7.51% and a decrease in profit by 34.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 2.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.28% year-over-year.

In terms of operating income, there was a significant decrease of 37.24% quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial increase of 74.79% year-over-year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.68 for Q1, marking a 40.31% increase year-over-year.

Vinyl Chemicals India's stock performance has been lackluster recently, with -5.35% return in the last 1 week, -8.43% return in the last 6 months, and -15.13% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Vinyl Chemicals India boasts a market capitalization of 708.45 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of 520 and 311.4 respectively.

Vinyl Chemicals India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.63168.27-7.51%115.31+34.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.451.42+2.11%1.28+13.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.03-33.33%0.03-33.33%
Total Operating Expense149.53158.55-5.69%111.82+33.72%
Operating Income6.19.72-37.24%3.49+74.79%
Net Income Before Taxes6.7310.33-34.85%4.66+44.42%
Net Income4.927.53-34.66%3.5+40.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.684.11-34.79%1.91+40.31%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

FAQs
₹4.92Cr
₹155.63Cr
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:24 AM IST
