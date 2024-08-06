Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.57% YOY

Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : Vinyl Chemicals India announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company's revenue increased by 34.97% year-over-year, while the profit saw an even greater rise of 40.57% year-over-year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, Vinyl Chemicals India experienced a decline in revenue by 7.51% and a decrease in profit by 34.66%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 2.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.28% year-over-year.
In terms of operating income, there was a significant decrease of 37.24% quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial increase of 74.79% year-over-year.
The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹2.68 for Q1, marking a 40.31% increase year-over-year.
Vinyl Chemicals India's stock performance has been lackluster recently, with -5.35% return in the last 1 week, -8.43% return in the last 6 months, and -15.13% Year-to-Date return.
As of now, Vinyl Chemicals India boasts a market capitalization of ₹708.45 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of ₹520 and ₹311.4 respectively.
Vinyl Chemicals India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|155.63
|168.27
|-7.51%
|115.31
|+34.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.45
|1.42
|+2.11%
|1.28
|+13.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.03
|-33.33%
|0.03
|-33.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|149.53
|158.55
|-5.69%
|111.82
|+33.72%
|Operating Income
|6.1
|9.72
|-37.24%
|3.49
|+74.79%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.73
|10.33
|-34.85%
|4.66
|+44.42%
|Net Income
|4.92
|7.53
|-34.66%
|3.5
|+40.57%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.68
|4.11
|-34.79%
|1.91
|+40.31%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess