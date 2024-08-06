Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.57% YOY

Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : Vinyl Chemicals India announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company's revenue increased by 34.97% year-over-year, while the profit saw an even greater rise of 40.57% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Vinyl Chemicals India experienced a decline in revenue by 7.51% and a decrease in profit by 34.66%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 2.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.28% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of operating income, there was a significant decrease of 37.24% quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial increase of 74.79% year-over-year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of ₹2.68 for Q1, marking a 40.31% increase year-over-year.

Vinyl Chemicals India's stock performance has been lackluster recently, with -5.35% return in the last 1 week, -8.43% return in the last 6 months, and -15.13% Year-to-Date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Vinyl Chemicals India boasts a market capitalization of ₹708.45 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of ₹520 and ₹311.4 respectively.

Vinyl Chemicals India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 155.63 168.27 -7.51% 115.31 +34.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.45 1.42 +2.11% 1.28 +13.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.03 -33.33% 0.03 -33.33% Total Operating Expense 149.53 158.55 -5.69% 111.82 +33.72% Operating Income 6.1 9.72 -37.24% 3.49 +74.79% Net Income Before Taxes 6.73 10.33 -34.85% 4.66 +44.42% Net Income 4.92 7.53 -34.66% 3.5 +40.57% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.68 4.11 -34.79% 1.91 +40.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.92Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹155.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar