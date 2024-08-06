Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.57% YOY

Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 40.57% YOY

Livemint

Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.97% YoY & profit increased by 40.57% YoY

Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live

Vinyl Chemicals India Q1 Results Live : Vinyl Chemicals India announced their Q1 results on 05 Aug, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The company's revenue increased by 34.97% year-over-year, while the profit saw an even greater rise of 40.57% year-over-year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, Vinyl Chemicals India experienced a decline in revenue by 7.51% and a decrease in profit by 34.66%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company rose by 2.11% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 13.28% year-over-year.

In terms of operating income, there was a significant decrease of 37.24% quarter-over-quarter, but a substantial increase of 74.79% year-over-year.

The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 2.68 for Q1, marking a 40.31% increase year-over-year.

Vinyl Chemicals India's stock performance has been lackluster recently, with -5.35% return in the last 1 week, -8.43% return in the last 6 months, and -15.13% Year-to-Date return.

As of now, Vinyl Chemicals India boasts a market capitalization of 708.45 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of 520 and 311.4 respectively.

Vinyl Chemicals India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue155.63168.27-7.51%115.31+34.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.451.42+2.11%1.28+13.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.03-33.33%0.03-33.33%
Total Operating Expense149.53158.55-5.69%111.82+33.72%
Operating Income6.19.72-37.24%3.49+74.79%
Net Income Before Taxes6.7310.33-34.85%4.66+44.42%
Net Income4.927.53-34.66%3.5+40.57%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.684.11-34.79%1.91+40.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.92Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹155.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

