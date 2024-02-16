Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  VIP Clothing Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.38Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

Livemint

VIP Clothing Q3 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY & loss at 3.38Cr

VIP Clothing Q3 FY24 Results Live

VIP Clothing declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.66% & the loss came at 3.38cr. It is noteworthy that VIP Clothing had declared a profit of 5.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.24%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.02% q-o-q & increased by 16.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35726% q-o-q & decreased by 153.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 427.4% Y-o-Y.

VIP Clothing has delivered -11.19% return in the last 1 week, 2.56% return in the last 6 months, and -4.76% YTD return.

Currently, VIP Clothing has a market cap of 363.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 59.7 & 37.35 respectively.

VIP Clothing Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue44.8952.35-14.24%44.16+1.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.098.24-14.02%6.08+16.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.660.68-3.25%0.69-5.17%
Total Operating Expense46.6852.35-10.83%40.82+14.35%
Operating Income-1.79-0.01-35726%3.33-153.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.89-2.17-79.11%7.68-150.61%
Net Income-3.38-2.48-36.48%5.09-166.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.41-0.3-36.67%0.13-427.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-3.38Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹44.89Cr

