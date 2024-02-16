VIP Clothing Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.38Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

VIP Clothing declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.66% & the loss came at ₹3.38cr. It is noteworthy that VIP Clothing had declared a profit of ₹5.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.24%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.02% q-o-q & increased by 16.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 35726% q-o-q & decreased by 153.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 427.4% Y-o-Y.
VIP Clothing has delivered -11.19% return in the last 1 week, 2.56% return in the last 6 months, and -4.76% YTD return.
Currently, VIP Clothing has a market cap of ₹363.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹59.7 & ₹37.35 respectively.
VIP Clothing Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44.89
|52.35
|-14.24%
|44.16
|+1.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.09
|8.24
|-14.02%
|6.08
|+16.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.66
|0.68
|-3.25%
|0.69
|-5.17%
|Total Operating Expense
|46.68
|52.35
|-10.83%
|40.82
|+14.35%
|Operating Income
|-1.79
|-0.01
|-35726%
|3.33
|-153.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.89
|-2.17
|-79.11%
|7.68
|-150.61%
|Net Income
|-3.38
|-2.48
|-36.48%
|5.09
|-166.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.41
|-0.3
|-36.67%
|0.13
|-427.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-3.38Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹44.89Cr
