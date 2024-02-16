VIP Clothing Q3 FY24 results: loss at 3.38Cr, Revenue increased by 1.66% YoY

VIP Clothing declared their Q3 FY24 results on 13 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 1.66% & the loss came at ₹3.38cr. It is noteworthy that VIP Clothing had declared a profit of ₹5.09cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 14.24%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 14.02% q-o-q & increased by 16.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35726% q-o-q & decreased by 153.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.41 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 427.4% Y-o-Y.

VIP Clothing has delivered -11.19% return in the last 1 week, 2.56% return in the last 6 months, and -4.76% YTD return.

Currently, VIP Clothing has a market cap of ₹363.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹59.7 & ₹37.35 respectively.

VIP Clothing Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44.89 52.35 -14.24% 44.16 +1.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.09 8.24 -14.02% 6.08 +16.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.66 0.68 -3.25% 0.69 -5.17% Total Operating Expense 46.68 52.35 -10.83% 40.82 +14.35% Operating Income -1.79 -0.01 -35726% 3.33 -153.75% Net Income Before Taxes -3.89 -2.17 -79.11% 7.68 -150.61% Net Income -3.38 -2.48 -36.48% 5.09 -166.44% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.41 -0.3 -36.67% 0.13 -427.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-3.38Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹44.89Cr

