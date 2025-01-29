VIP Industries Q3 Results 2025:VIP Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year, resulting in a loss of ₹12.42 crore. This is a significant downturn from the profit of ₹7.15 crore reported in the previous fiscal year for the same quarter. Additionally, revenue declined by 7.94% compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the overall decline in revenue, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 5.82% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 21.26% year-on-year drop, indicating some efforts to cut costs amidst declining revenues.

VIP Industries Q3 Results

In terms of operational performance, the operating income experienced a notable increase of 94.96% quarter-on-quarter; however, it reflected a dramatic decrease of 105.53% year-on-year, showcasing the challenges faced by the company over the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.88, marking a staggering decline of 276% year-on-year, signaling a tough financial landscape for VIP Industries.

In the stock market, VIP Industries has delivered a return of -8.62% in the last week, -21.98% over the past six months, and -23.72% year-to-date. This performance raises concerns among investors about the company's future prospects.

Currently, VIP Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹5201.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.75 and a low of ₹355.05, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 12 analysts covering VIP Industries, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended a Buy rating, and 2 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, suggesting a potential recovery could be on the horizon despite current challenges.

VIP Industries Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 501.07 544.26 -7.94% 546.42 -8.3% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 54.34 57.7 -5.82% 69.01 -21.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.03 29.55 +1.62% 26.56 +13.06% Total Operating Expense 502.49 572.41 -12.22% 520.73 -3.5% Operating Income -1.42 -28.15 +94.96% 25.69 -105.53% Net Income Before Taxes -16.69 -45.61 +63.41% 13.19 -226.54% Net Income -12.42 -33.05 +62.42% 7.15 -273.71% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.88 -2.48 +64.52% 0.5 -276%