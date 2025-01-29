VIP Industries Q3 Results 2025:VIP Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year, resulting in a loss of ₹12.42 crore. This is a significant downturn from the profit of ₹7.15 crore reported in the previous fiscal year for the same quarter. Additionally, revenue declined by 7.94% compared to the previous quarter.
Despite the overall decline in revenue, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 5.82% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 21.26% year-on-year drop, indicating some efforts to cut costs amidst declining revenues.
In terms of operational performance, the operating income experienced a notable increase of 94.96% quarter-on-quarter; however, it reflected a dramatic decrease of 105.53% year-on-year, showcasing the challenges faced by the company over the longer term.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹-0.88, marking a staggering decline of 276% year-on-year, signaling a tough financial landscape for VIP Industries.
In the stock market, VIP Industries has delivered a return of -8.62% in the last week, -21.98% over the past six months, and -23.72% year-to-date. This performance raises concerns among investors about the company's future prospects.
Currently, VIP Industries holds a market capitalization of ₹5201.47 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹589.75 and a low of ₹355.05, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.
As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 12 analysts covering VIP Industries, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended a Buy rating, and 2 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, suggesting a potential recovery could be on the horizon despite current challenges.
VIP Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|501.07
|544.26
|-7.94%
|546.42
|-8.3%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|54.34
|57.7
|-5.82%
|69.01
|-21.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.03
|29.55
|+1.62%
|26.56
|+13.06%
|Total Operating Expense
|502.49
|572.41
|-12.22%
|520.73
|-3.5%
|Operating Income
|-1.42
|-28.15
|+94.96%
|25.69
|-105.53%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-16.69
|-45.61
|+63.41%
|13.19
|-226.54%
|Net Income
|-12.42
|-33.05
|+62.42%
|7.15
|-273.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.88
|-2.48
|+64.52%
|0.5
|-276%
