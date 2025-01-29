VIP Industries Q3 results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: loss at ₹12.42Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.3% YoY

VIP Industries Q3 results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 8.3% YoY & loss at 12.42Cr

Published29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
VIP Industries Q3 Results 2025 on 29 Jan, 2025

VIP Industries Q3 Results 2025:VIP Industries declared their Q3 results on 28 Jan, 2025. The topline decreased by 8.3% compared to the same period last year, resulting in a loss of 12.42 crore. This is a significant downturn from the profit of 7.15 crore reported in the previous fiscal year for the same quarter. Additionally, revenue declined by 7.94% compared to the previous quarter.

Despite the overall decline in revenue, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decrease of 5.82% quarter-on-quarter and a substantial 21.26% year-on-year drop, indicating some efforts to cut costs amidst declining revenues.

VIP Industries Q3 Results

In terms of operational performance, the operating income experienced a notable increase of 94.96% quarter-on-quarter; however, it reflected a dramatic decrease of 105.53% year-on-year, showcasing the challenges faced by the company over the longer term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 stood at -0.88, marking a staggering decline of 276% year-on-year, signaling a tough financial landscape for VIP Industries.

In the stock market, VIP Industries has delivered a return of -8.62% in the last week, -21.98% over the past six months, and -23.72% year-to-date. This performance raises concerns among investors about the company's future prospects.

Currently, VIP Industries holds a market capitalization of 5201.47 crore, with a 52-week high of 589.75 and a low of 355.05, indicating significant volatility in its stock price.

As of 29 Jan, 2025, out of 12 analysts covering VIP Industries, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 have given a Hold rating, 3 have recommended a Buy rating, and 2 have issued a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of this date is to Buy, suggesting a potential recovery could be on the horizon despite current challenges.

VIP Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue501.07544.26-7.94%546.42-8.3%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total54.3457.7-5.82%69.01-21.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.0329.55+1.62%26.56+13.06%
Total Operating Expense502.49572.41-12.22%520.73-3.5%
Operating Income-1.42-28.15+94.96%25.69-105.53%
Net Income Before Taxes-16.69-45.61+63.41%13.19-226.54%
Net Income-12.42-33.05+62.42%7.15-273.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.88-2.48+64.52%0.5-276%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-12.42Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹501.07Cr

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 11:32 AM IST
