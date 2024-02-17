Vipul Organics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 651.22% YoY

Vipul Organics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.24% & the profit increased by 651.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the profit decreased by 16.59%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.81% q-o-q & increased by 23.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.45% q-o-q & increased by 112.8% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 933.33% Y-o-Y.

Vipul Organics has delivered -3.15% return in the last 1 week, 48.59% return in the last 6 months, and 10.7% YTD return.

Currently, Vipul Organics has a market cap of ₹243.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹230 & ₹82 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vipul Organics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 37.42 36.53 +2.44% 27.88 +34.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.64 2.28 +15.81% 2.13 +23.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.39 1.36 +2.8% 1.55 -9.92% Total Operating Expense 35.75 35 +2.14% 27.09 +31.96% Operating Income 1.67 1.53 +9.45% 0.78 +112.8% Net Income Before Taxes 1.3 1.07 +21.91% 0.15 +793.96% Net Income 0.8 0.96 -16.59% 0.11 +651.22% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.62 0.77 -19.48% 0.06 +933.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.8Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹37.42Cr

