Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vipul Organics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 651.22% YoY

Vipul Organics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 651.22% YoY

Livemint

Vipul Organics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.24% YoY & profit increased by 651.22% YoY

Vipul Organics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Vipul Organics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.24% & the profit increased by 651.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the profit decreased by 16.59%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.81% q-o-q & increased by 23.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 9.45% q-o-q & increased by 112.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 933.33% Y-o-Y.

Vipul Organics has delivered -3.15% return in the last 1 week, 48.59% return in the last 6 months, and 10.7% YTD return.

Currently, Vipul Organics has a market cap of 243.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 230 & 82 respectively.

Vipul Organics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue37.4236.53+2.44%27.88+34.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.642.28+15.81%2.13+23.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.391.36+2.8%1.55-9.92%
Total Operating Expense35.7535+2.14%27.09+31.96%
Operating Income1.671.53+9.45%0.78+112.8%
Net Income Before Taxes1.31.07+21.91%0.15+793.96%
Net Income0.80.96-16.59%0.11+651.22%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.620.77-19.48%0.06+933.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.8Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹37.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.