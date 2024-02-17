Vipul Organics Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 651.22% YoY

Vipul Organics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 34.24% & the profit increased by 651.22% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 2.44% and the profit decreased by 16.59%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.81% q-o-q & increased by 23.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 9.45% q-o-q & increased by 112.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.62 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 933.33% Y-o-Y.
Vipul Organics has delivered -3.15% return in the last 1 week, 48.59% return in the last 6 months, and 10.7% YTD return.
Currently, Vipul Organics has a market cap of ₹243.71 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹230 & ₹82 respectively.
Vipul Organics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|37.42
|36.53
|+2.44%
|27.88
|+34.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.64
|2.28
|+15.81%
|2.13
|+23.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.39
|1.36
|+2.8%
|1.55
|-9.92%
|Total Operating Expense
|35.75
|35
|+2.14%
|27.09
|+31.96%
|Operating Income
|1.67
|1.53
|+9.45%
|0.78
|+112.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.3
|1.07
|+21.91%
|0.15
|+793.96%
|Net Income
|0.8
|0.96
|-16.59%
|0.11
|+651.22%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.62
|0.77
|-19.48%
|0.06
|+933.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.8Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹37.42Cr
