Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 268.37% YOY

Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 268.37% YOY

Livemint

Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.38% YoY & profit increased by 268.37% YoY

Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live

Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : Vipul Organics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.38% & the profit increased by 268.37% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.86% and the profit increased by 34.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 6.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.83 for Q4 which increased by 252.89% Y-o-Y.

Vipul Organics has delivered -7.46% return in the last 1 week, 19.89% return in last 6 months and -7.57% YTD return.

Currently, Vipul Organics has a market cap of 203.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of 237 & 100 respectively.

Vipul Organics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue39.9937.42+6.86%31.39+27.38%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.632.64-0.61%2.47+6.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.39+7.45%1.71-12.31%
Total Operating Expense38.3435.75+7.25%29.92+28.13%
Operating Income1.651.67-1.31%1.47+12.04%
Net Income Before Taxes1.561.3+19.48%0.53+195.18%
Net Income1.070.8+34.32%0.29+268.37%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.830.62+33.87%0.24+252.89%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹39.99Cr

