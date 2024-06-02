Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 268.37% YOY

Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : Vipul Organics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.38% & the profit increased by 268.37% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.86% and the profit increased by 34.32%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 6.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.83 for Q4 which increased by 252.89% Y-o-Y.
Vipul Organics has delivered -7.46% return in the last 1 week, 19.89% return in last 6 months and -7.57% YTD return.
Currently, Vipul Organics has a market cap of ₹203.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹237 & ₹100 respectively.
Vipul Organics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39.99
|37.42
|+6.86%
|31.39
|+27.38%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.63
|2.64
|-0.61%
|2.47
|+6.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.39
|+7.45%
|1.71
|-12.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.34
|35.75
|+7.25%
|29.92
|+28.13%
|Operating Income
|1.65
|1.67
|-1.31%
|1.47
|+12.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.56
|1.3
|+19.48%
|0.53
|+195.18%
|Net Income
|1.07
|0.8
|+34.32%
|0.29
|+268.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.83
|0.62
|+33.87%
|0.24
|+252.89%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹39.99Cr
