Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 268.37% YOY

Vipul Organics Q4 Results Live : Vipul Organics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline increased by 27.38% & the profit increased by 268.37% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.86% and the profit increased by 34.32%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 6.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1.31% q-o-q & increased by 12.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.83 for Q4 which increased by 252.89% Y-o-Y.

Vipul Organics has delivered -7.46% return in the last 1 week, 19.89% return in last 6 months and -7.57% YTD return.

Currently, Vipul Organics has a market cap of ₹203.51 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹237 & ₹100 respectively.

Vipul Organics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 39.99 37.42 +6.86% 31.39 +27.38% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.63 2.64 -0.61% 2.47 +6.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.39 +7.45% 1.71 -12.31% Total Operating Expense 38.34 35.75 +7.25% 29.92 +28.13% Operating Income 1.65 1.67 -1.31% 1.47 +12.04% Net Income Before Taxes 1.56 1.3 +19.48% 0.53 +195.18% Net Income 1.07 0.8 +34.32% 0.29 +268.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.83 0.62 +33.87% 0.24 +252.89%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹39.99Cr

