Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.01% YOY

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : Virat Crane Industries announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 5.05% decrease in revenue but a significant 24.01% increase in profit year over year.
The company experienced a 14.06% decline in revenue and a 44.86% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable 48.19% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 38.3% decrease year-on-year.
Operating income also fluctuated, dropping by 26.04% from the previous quarter but rising by 22.17% year-on-year.
Virat Crane Industries reported an EPS of ₹1.08 for Q1, marking a 24.14% increase year-on-year.
Despite the financial results, the company's stock performance has been mixed, with a -17.72% return in the last week, -0.61% return in the last 6 months, and a 44.53% year-to-date return.
At present, Virat Crane Industries holds a market cap of ₹135.43 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of ₹87 and ₹35.05 respectively.
Virat Crane Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.98
|36.05
|-14.06%
|32.63
|-5.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.25
|0.49
|-48.19%
|0.41
|-38.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.11
|-18.7%
|0.08
|+8.3%
|Total Operating Expense
|27.92
|31.91
|-12.5%
|30.12
|-7.31%
|Operating Income
|3.06
|4.14
|-26.04%
|2.51
|+22.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.95
|4
|-26.31%
|2.38
|+24.01%
|Net Income
|2.21
|4
|-44.86%
|1.78
|+24.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|1.96
|-44.9%
|0.87
|+24.14%
