Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.01% YOY

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.05% YoY & profit increased by 24.01% YoY

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live
Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : Virat Crane Industries announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 5.05% decrease in revenue but a significant 24.01% increase in profit year over year.

The company experienced a 14.06% decline in revenue and a 44.86% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable 48.19% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 38.3% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income also fluctuated, dropping by 26.04% from the previous quarter but rising by 22.17% year-on-year.

Virat Crane Industries reported an EPS of 1.08 for Q1, marking a 24.14% increase year-on-year.

Despite the financial results, the company's stock performance has been mixed, with a -17.72% return in the last week, -0.61% return in the last 6 months, and a 44.53% year-to-date return.

At present, Virat Crane Industries holds a market cap of 135.43 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of 87 and 35.05 respectively.

Virat Crane Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.9836.05-14.06%32.63-5.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.250.49-48.19%0.41-38.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.11-18.7%0.08+8.3%
Total Operating Expense27.9231.91-12.5%30.12-7.31%
Operating Income3.064.14-26.04%2.51+22.17%
Net Income Before Taxes2.954-26.31%2.38+24.01%
Net Income2.214-44.86%1.78+24.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.081.96-44.9%0.87+24.14%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2.21Cr
₹30.98Cr
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVirat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.01% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    11:33 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.55 (1.03%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.70
    11:33 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    7 (2.17%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.30
    11:33 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    3 (1.01%)

    Tata Power

    419.70
    11:33 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.7 (0.41%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kfin Technologies

    984.85
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    75.8 (8.34%)

    Avanti Feeds

    721.85
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    53.85 (8.06%)

    Affle India

    1,599.00
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    112.75 (7.59%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,376.10
    11:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
    142.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue