Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.01% YOY

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.01% YOY

Livemint

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.05% YoY & profit increased by 24.01% YoY

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : Virat Crane Industries announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 5.05% decrease in revenue but a significant 24.01% increase in profit year over year.

The company experienced a 14.06% decline in revenue and a 44.86% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable 48.19% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 38.3% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income also fluctuated, dropping by 26.04% from the previous quarter but rising by 22.17% year-on-year.

Virat Crane Industries reported an EPS of 1.08 for Q1, marking a 24.14% increase year-on-year.

Despite the financial results, the company's stock performance has been mixed, with a -17.72% return in the last week, -0.61% return in the last 6 months, and a 44.53% year-to-date return.

At present, Virat Crane Industries holds a market cap of 135.43 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of 87 and 35.05 respectively.

Virat Crane Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.9836.05-14.06%32.63-5.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.250.49-48.19%0.41-38.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.11-18.7%0.08+8.3%
Total Operating Expense27.9231.91-12.5%30.12-7.31%
Operating Income3.064.14-26.04%2.51+22.17%
Net Income Before Taxes2.954-26.31%2.38+24.01%
Net Income2.214-44.86%1.78+24.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.081.96-44.9%0.87+24.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.21Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹30.98Cr

