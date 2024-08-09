Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 24.01% YOY

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 5.05% YoY & profit increased by 24.01% YoY

Virat Crane Industries Q1 Results Live : Virat Crane Industries announced their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024, revealing a 5.05% decrease in revenue but a significant 24.01% increase in profit year over year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company experienced a 14.06% decline in revenue and a 44.86% decrease in profit compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a notable 48.19% decrease quarter-on-quarter and a 38.3% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income also fluctuated, dropping by 26.04% from the previous quarter but rising by 22.17% year-on-year.

Virat Crane Industries reported an EPS of ₹1.08 for Q1, marking a 24.14% increase year-on-year.

Despite the financial results, the company's stock performance has been mixed, with a -17.72% return in the last week, -0.61% return in the last 6 months, and a 44.53% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At present, Virat Crane Industries holds a market cap of ₹135.43 Cr and has seen a 52-week high/low of ₹87 and ₹35.05 respectively.

Virat Crane Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.98 36.05 -14.06% 32.63 -5.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.25 0.49 -48.19% 0.41 -38.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.11 -18.7% 0.08 +8.3% Total Operating Expense 27.92 31.91 -12.5% 30.12 -7.31% Operating Income 3.06 4.14 -26.04% 2.51 +22.17% Net Income Before Taxes 2.95 4 -26.31% 2.38 +24.01% Net Income 2.21 4 -44.86% 1.78 +24.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 1.96 -44.9% 0.87 +24.14%

