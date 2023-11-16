Virinchi Q2 FY24 results: profit at 1.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.24% YoY

Virinchi, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Nov, 2023. The company's revenue decreased by 8.24% compared to the same period last year, amounting to ₹1.52Crore in profit. This is a significant improvement from the loss of ₹3.48Crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Virinchi's revenue declined by 9.71%. However, the company managed to decrease its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and 3.97% year-on-year.

The operating income of Virinchi also experienced a significant decline of 38.65% quarter-on-quarter. However, it increased by an impressive 136.08% year-on-year, indicating a positive trend for the company's overall financial performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹0.14, marking a substantial increase of 132.56% year-on-year. This further reflects the company's growth and profitability.

Currently, Virinchi has a market capitalization of ₹305.9 Crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹53.7 and ₹30.3 respectively. With their Q2 FY24 results showing improved profitability and a slight decline in expenses, Virinchi is poised for future success in the industry.

Virinchi Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 72.5 80.3 -9.71% 79.01 -8.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 46.8 47.25 -0.95% 48.73 -3.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.86 14.82 -13.26% 19 -32.33% Total Operating Expense 63.26 65.23 -3.03% 75.1 -15.77% Operating Income 9.25 15.07 -38.65% 3.92 +136.08% Net Income Before Taxes 0.15 3.89 -96.18% -2.29 +106.49% Net Income 1.52 4.46 -65.85% -3.48 +143.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.14 0.51 -72.55% -0.43 +132.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.52Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹72.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.