Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Virinchi Q2 FY24 results: profit at 1.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.24% YoY

Virinchi Q2 FY24 results: profit at 1.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.24% YoY

Virinchi Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 8.24% YoY & profit at 1.52Cr

Virinchi Q2 FY24 Results

Virinchi, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Nov, 2023. The company's revenue decreased by 8.24% compared to the same period last year, amounting to 1.52Crore in profit. This is a significant improvement from the loss of 3.48Crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Virinchi's revenue declined by 9.71%. However, the company managed to decrease its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and 3.97% year-on-year.

The operating income of Virinchi also experienced a significant decline of 38.65% quarter-on-quarter. However, it increased by an impressive 136.08% year-on-year, indicating a positive trend for the company's overall financial performance.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is 0.14, marking a substantial increase of 132.56% year-on-year. This further reflects the company's growth and profitability.

Currently, Virinchi has a market capitalization of 305.9 Crore and a 52-week high/low of 53.7 and 30.3 respectively. With their Q2 FY24 results showing improved profitability and a slight decline in expenses, Virinchi is poised for future success in the industry.

Virinchi Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue72.580.3-9.71%79.01-8.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total46.847.25-0.95%48.73-3.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.8614.82-13.26%19-32.33%
Total Operating Expense63.2665.23-3.03%75.1-15.77%
Operating Income9.2515.07-38.65%3.92+136.08%
Net Income Before Taxes0.153.89-96.18%-2.29+106.49%
Net Income1.524.46-65.85%-3.48+143.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.140.51-72.55%-0.43+132.56%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.52Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹72.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 02:15 AM IST
