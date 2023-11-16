Virinchi Q2 FY24 results: profit at ₹1.52Cr, Revenue decreased by 8.24% YoY
Virinchi, a leading company in the industry, has declared their Q2 FY24 results on 13 Nov, 2023. The company's revenue decreased by 8.24% compared to the same period last year, amounting to ₹1.52Crore in profit. This is a significant improvement from the loss of ₹3.48Crore in the previous fiscal year's same period.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Virinchi's revenue declined by 9.71%. However, the company managed to decrease its selling, general, and administrative expenses by 0.95% quarter-on-quarter and 3.97% year-on-year.
The operating income of Virinchi also experienced a significant decline of 38.65% quarter-on-quarter. However, it increased by an impressive 136.08% year-on-year, indicating a positive trend for the company's overall financial performance.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 FY24 is ₹0.14, marking a substantial increase of 132.56% year-on-year. This further reflects the company's growth and profitability.
Currently, Virinchi has a market capitalization of ₹305.9 Crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹53.7 and ₹30.3 respectively. With their Q2 FY24 results showing improved profitability and a slight decline in expenses, Virinchi is poised for future success in the industry.
Virinchi Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|72.5
|80.3
|-9.71%
|79.01
|-8.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|46.8
|47.25
|-0.95%
|48.73
|-3.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.86
|14.82
|-13.26%
|19
|-32.33%
|Total Operating Expense
|63.26
|65.23
|-3.03%
|75.1
|-15.77%
|Operating Income
|9.25
|15.07
|-38.65%
|3.92
|+136.08%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.15
|3.89
|-96.18%
|-2.29
|+106.49%
|Net Income
|1.52
|4.46
|-65.85%
|-3.48
|+143.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.14
|0.51
|-72.55%
|-0.43
|+132.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.52Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹72.5Cr
