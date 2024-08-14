Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Visaka Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.64% YoY

Visaka Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.64% YoY

Livemint

Visaka Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.12% YoY & profit decreased by 16.64% YoY

Visaka Industries Q1 Results Live

Visaka Industries Q1 Results Live : Visaka Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, reporting a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 2.12% year-on-year (YoY), but the profit decreased significantly by 16.64% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue grew by an impressive 15.56% and the profit surged by a staggering 769.16%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 11.41% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), although they decreased by 8.79% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs within the recent quarter, yet an overall reduction compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for Visaka Industries showed a robust performance, up by 202.13% QoQ and registering a 2.16% increase YoY. This growth reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and higher income from core business activities.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.15, which marks a decrease of 16.67% YoY. This dip in EPS aligns with the overall decline in net profit, highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Visaka Industries has delivered a 10.15% return over the past week. However, the stock has seen a -18.35% return over the last six months, indicating some volatility. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has generated a 33.61% return, reflecting investor confidence over the longer term.

Currently, Visaka Industries has a market capitalization of 996.85 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at 177.95, while the 52-week low is 80.5. This suggests a significant range of stock price movement over the past year.

Visaka Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue457.66396.03+15.56%448.15+2.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total33.6830.23+11.41%36.93-8.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization16.3516.8-2.71%13.56+20.6%
Total Operating Expense434.63388.41+11.9%425.61+2.12%
Operating Income23.037.62+202.13%22.54+2.16%
Net Income Before Taxes13.711.93+611.99%16.36-16.2%
Net Income9.961.15+769.16%11.95-16.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.150.13+784.62%1.38-16.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹9.96Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹457.66Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

