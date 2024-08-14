Visaka Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 16.64% YoY

Visaka Industries Q1 Results Live : Visaka Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024, reporting a mixed performance. The company's topline increased by 2.12% year-on-year (YoY), but the profit decreased significantly by 16.64% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, however, the revenue grew by an impressive 15.56% and the profit surged by a staggering 769.16%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a rise of 11.41% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), although they decreased by 8.79% YoY. This indicates an increase in operational costs within the recent quarter, yet an overall reduction compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for Visaka Industries showed a robust performance, up by 202.13% QoQ and registering a 2.16% increase YoY. This growth reflects the company's improved operational efficiency and higher income from core business activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.15, which marks a decrease of 16.67% YoY. This dip in EPS aligns with the overall decline in net profit, highlighting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Visaka Industries has delivered a 10.15% return over the past week. However, the stock has seen a -18.35% return over the last six months, indicating some volatility. Year-to-date (YTD), the company has generated a 33.61% return, reflecting investor confidence over the longer term.

Currently, Visaka Industries has a market capitalization of ₹996.85 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹177.95, while the 52-week low is ₹80.5. This suggests a significant range of stock price movement over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Visaka Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 457.66 396.03 +15.56% 448.15 +2.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 33.68 30.23 +11.41% 36.93 -8.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 16.35 16.8 -2.71% 13.56 +20.6% Total Operating Expense 434.63 388.41 +11.9% 425.61 +2.12% Operating Income 23.03 7.62 +202.13% 22.54 +2.16% Net Income Before Taxes 13.71 1.93 +611.99% 16.36 -16.2% Net Income 9.96 1.15 +769.16% 11.95 -16.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.15 0.13 +784.62% 1.38 -16.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹9.96Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹457.66Cr

