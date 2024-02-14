Visaka Industries Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 3.63% YoY & loss at 7.16Cr

Visaka Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.63% & the loss came at ₹7.16cr.
It is noteworthy that Visaka Industries had declared a profit of ₹3.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.33% q-o-q & increased by 8.81% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 105.72% q-o-q & decreased by 109.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.83 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 229.1% Y-o-Y.
Visaka Industries has delivered a 31.44% return in the last 1 week, 83.2% return in the last 6 months, and 81.82% YTD return.
Currently, Visaka Industries has a market cap of ₹1356.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹177.95 & ₹64.4 respectively.
Visaka Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|343.58
|338.84
|+1.4%
|356.52
|-3.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.81
|31.56
|+10.33%
|32
|+8.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.95
|13.63
|+9.68%
|12.91
|+15.87%
|Total Operating Expense
|344.46
|339.27
|+1.53%
|347.06
|-0.75%
|Operating Income
|-0.88
|-0.43
|-105.72%
|9.46
|-109.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-8.97
|-6.33
|-41.8%
|4.88
|-283.82%
|Net Income
|-7.16
|-5.07
|-41.29%
|3.35
|-313.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.83
|-0.59
|-40.68%
|0.64
|-229.1%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-7.16Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹343.58Cr
