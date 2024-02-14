Visaka Industries Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 3.63% YoY & loss at 7.16Cr

Visaka Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.63% & the loss came at ₹7.16cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Visaka Industries had declared a profit of ₹3.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.33% q-o-q & increased by 8.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 105.72% q-o-q & decreased by 109.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.83 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 229.1% Y-o-Y.

Visaka Industries has delivered a 31.44% return in the last 1 week, 83.2% return in the last 6 months, and 81.82% YTD return.

Currently, Visaka Industries has a market cap of ₹1356.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹177.95 & ₹64.4 respectively.

Visaka Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 343.58 338.84 +1.4% 356.52 -3.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.81 31.56 +10.33% 32 +8.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.95 13.63 +9.68% 12.91 +15.87% Total Operating Expense 344.46 339.27 +1.53% 347.06 -0.75% Operating Income -0.88 -0.43 -105.72% 9.46 -109.35% Net Income Before Taxes -8.97 -6.33 -41.8% 4.88 -283.82% Net Income -7.16 -5.07 -41.29% 3.35 -313.79% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.83 -0.59 -40.68% 0.64 -229.1%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-7.16Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹343.58Cr

