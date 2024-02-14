Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Visaka Industries Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 3.63% YoY & loss at 7.16Cr

Visaka Industries Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 3.63% YoY & loss at 7.16Cr

Livemint

Visaka Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.63% & the loss came at 7.16cr.

Visaka Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

Visaka Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 3.63% & the loss came at 7.16cr.

It is noteworthy that Visaka Industries had declared a profit of 3.35cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 1.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.33% q-o-q & increased by 8.81% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 105.72% q-o-q & decreased by 109.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.83 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 229.1% Y-o-Y.

Visaka Industries has delivered a 31.44% return in the last 1 week, 83.2% return in the last 6 months, and 81.82% YTD return.

Currently, Visaka Industries has a market cap of 1356.55 Cr and 52wk high/low of 177.95 & 64.4 respectively.

Visaka Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue343.58338.84+1.4%356.52-3.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.8131.56+10.33%32+8.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.9513.63+9.68%12.91+15.87%
Total Operating Expense344.46339.27+1.53%347.06-0.75%
Operating Income-0.88-0.43-105.72%9.46-109.35%
Net Income Before Taxes-8.97-6.33-41.8%4.88-283.82%
Net Income-7.16-5.07-41.29%3.35-313.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.83-0.59-40.68%0.64-229.1%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-7.16Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹343.58Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.