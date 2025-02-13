Visesh Infotecnics Q3 Results 2025:Visesh Infotecnics declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 8.33% & the loss increased by 1.2% YoY. Loss at ₹0.84 crore and revenue at ₹0.11 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.38% and the loss increased by 7.69%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.45% q-o-q & decreased by 4.21% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.
Visesh Infotecnics has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -21.43% return in last 6 months and 0% YTD return.
Currently the Visesh Infotecnics has a market cap of ₹124.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹0.75 & ₹0.33 respectively.
Visesh Infotecnics Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.11
|0.13
|-15.38%
|0.12
|-8.33%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.06
|0.06
|-0%
|0.06
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.65
|0.65
|-0%
|0.61
|+6.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.1
|1.06
|+3.77%
|1.07
|+2.8%
|Operating Income
|-0.99
|-0.93
|-6.45%
|-0.95
|-4.21%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.99
|-0.93
|-6.45%
|-0.94
|-5.32%
|Net Income
|-0.84
|-0.78
|-7.69%
|-0.83
|-1.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.