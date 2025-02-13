Visesh Infotecnics Q3 Results 2025:Visesh Infotecnics declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 8.33% & the loss increased by 1.2% YoY. Loss at ₹0.84 crore and revenue at ₹0.11 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.38% and the loss increased by 7.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.45% q-o-q & decreased by 4.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Visesh Infotecnics has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -21.43% return in last 6 months and 0% YTD return.

Currently the Visesh Infotecnics has a market cap of ₹124.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹0.75 & ₹0.33 respectively.

