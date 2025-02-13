Visesh Infotecnics Q3 Results 2025 on 13 Feb, 2025: loss rise by 1.2% YOY, loss at ₹0.84 crore and revenue at ₹0.11 crore

Published13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Visesh Infotecnics Q3 Results 2025:Visesh Infotecnics declared their Q3 results on 12 Feb, 2025. The topline decreased by 8.33% & the loss increased by 1.2% YoY. Loss at 0.84 crore and revenue at 0.11 crore. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 15.38% and the loss increased by 7.69%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0% q-o-q & decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Visesh Infotecnics Q3 Results

The operating income was down by 6.45% q-o-q & decreased by 4.21% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0 for Q3 which decreased by 0% Y-o-Y.

Visesh Infotecnics has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, -21.43% return in last 6 months and 0% YTD return.

Currently the Visesh Infotecnics has a market cap of 124.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 0.75 & 0.33 respectively.

Visesh Infotecnics Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.110.13-15.38%0.12-8.33%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.060.06-0%0.06-0%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.650.65-0%0.61+6.56%
Total Operating Expense1.11.06+3.77%1.07+2.8%
Operating Income-0.99-0.93-6.45%-0.95-4.21%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.99-0.93-6.45%-0.94-5.32%
Net Income-0.84-0.78-7.69%-0.83-1.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS00-0%0-0%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹-0.84Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹0.11Cr

First Published:13 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST
