Vishal Bearingst Q1 results: loss at ₹1.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY

Vishal Bearingst declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.64% and the loss came at ₹1.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Vishal Bearingst had declared a profit of ₹1.13 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.95%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 9.06% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 8.85% year-on-year. This indicates that while there were cost savings on a quarterly basis, the company faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

The operating income was down by a significant 149.02% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 105.87% year-on-year. This substantial decline in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced during this period.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.86, which has decreased by 165.15% year-on-year. This negative EPS further highlights the financial challenges Vishal Bearingst is currently experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, Vishal Bearingst has delivered a -4.84% return in the last week, -18.57% return in the last 6 months, and a -32.57% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a downward trend in the company's stock performance over different time frames.

Currently, Vishal Bearingst has a market capitalization of ₹134.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹241.55 and a 52-week low of ₹118.65. This market cap and the 52-week range provide a snapshot of the company's valuation and stock price volatility over the past year.

Vishal Bearingst Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 23.23 18.6 +24.95% 28.21 -17.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.8 4.18 -9.06% 3.49 +8.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.41 1.53 -8.06% 1.08 +30.27% Total Operating Expense 23.38 18.3 +27.76% 25.73 -9.15% Operating Income -0.15 0.3 -149.02% 2.48 -105.87% Net Income Before Taxes -1.22 -0.51 -138.22% 1.53 -179.28% Net Income -1.37 -0.41 -233.56% 1.13 -221.54% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.86 -0.25 -244% 1.32 -165.15%