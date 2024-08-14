Vishal Bearingst Q1 results: loss at ₹1.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY

Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live : Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live: Vishal Bearingst declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.64% and the loss came at ₹1.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Vishal Bearingst had declared a profit of ₹1.13 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.95%.
The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 9.06% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 8.85% year-on-year. This indicates that while there were cost savings on a quarterly basis, the company faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.
The operating income was down by a significant 149.02% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 105.87% year-on-year. This substantial decline in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced during this period.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.86, which has decreased by 165.15% year-on-year. This negative EPS further highlights the financial challenges Vishal Bearingst is currently experiencing.
In terms of stock performance, Vishal Bearingst has delivered a -4.84% return in the last week, -18.57% return in the last 6 months, and a -32.57% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a downward trend in the company's stock performance over different time frames.
Currently, Vishal Bearingst has a market capitalization of ₹134.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹241.55 and a 52-week low of ₹118.65. This market cap and the 52-week range provide a snapshot of the company's valuation and stock price volatility over the past year.
Vishal Bearingst Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|23.23
|18.6
|+24.95%
|28.21
|-17.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.8
|4.18
|-9.06%
|3.49
|+8.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.41
|1.53
|-8.06%
|1.08
|+30.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|23.38
|18.3
|+27.76%
|25.73
|-9.15%
|Operating Income
|-0.15
|0.3
|-149.02%
|2.48
|-105.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.22
|-0.51
|-138.22%
|1.53
|-179.28%
|Net Income
|-1.37
|-0.41
|-233.56%
|1.13
|-221.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.86
|-0.25
|-244%
|1.32
|-165.15%
