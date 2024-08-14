Vishal Bearingst Q1 results: loss at ₹1.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY

Vishal Bearingst Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY & loss at 1.37Cr

Livemint
Published14 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live
Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live

Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live : Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live: Vishal Bearingst declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.64% and the loss came at 1.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Vishal Bearingst had declared a profit of 1.13 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.95%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 9.06% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 8.85% year-on-year. This indicates that while there were cost savings on a quarterly basis, the company faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

The operating income was down by a significant 149.02% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 105.87% year-on-year. This substantial decline in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced during this period.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -0.86, which has decreased by 165.15% year-on-year. This negative EPS further highlights the financial challenges Vishal Bearingst is currently experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, Vishal Bearingst has delivered a -4.84% return in the last week, -18.57% return in the last 6 months, and a -32.57% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a downward trend in the company's stock performance over different time frames.

Currently, Vishal Bearingst has a market capitalization of 134.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 241.55 and a 52-week low of 118.65. This market cap and the 52-week range provide a snapshot of the company's valuation and stock price volatility over the past year.

Vishal Bearingst Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.2318.6+24.95%28.21-17.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.84.18-9.06%3.49+8.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.411.53-8.06%1.08+30.27%
Total Operating Expense23.3818.3+27.76%25.73-9.15%
Operating Income-0.150.3-149.02%2.48-105.87%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.22-0.51-138.22%1.53-179.28%
Net Income-1.37-0.41-233.56%1.13-221.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.86-0.25-244%1.32-165.15%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-1.37Cr
₹23.23Cr
First Published:14 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVishal Bearingst Q1 results: loss at ₹1.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    144.30
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -4.6 (-3.09%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.80
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.4 (-0.24%)

    Tata Power

    405.50
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.69%)

    Vedanta

    416.90
    11:23 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    -5.8 (-1.37%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    EPL

    237.00
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    19.25 (8.84%)

    PB Fintech

    1,591.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    110.3 (7.45%)

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    945.30
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    50.1 (5.6%)

    SJVN

    144.10
    11:14 AM | 14 AUG 2024
    7.15 (5.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,064.00-132.00
      Chennai
      72,416.00779.00
      Delhi
      72,276.001,058.00
      Kolkata
      72,135.00148.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.18/L0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue