Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vishal Bearingst Q1 results: loss at 1.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY

Vishal Bearingst Q1 results: loss at ₹1.37Cr, Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY

Livemint

Vishal Bearingst Q1 results: Revenue decreased by 17.64% YoY & loss at 1.37Cr

Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live

Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live : Vishal Bearingst Q1 Results Live: Vishal Bearingst declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.64% and the loss came at 1.37 crore. It is noteworthy that Vishal Bearingst had declared a profit of 1.13 crore in the previous fiscal year's same period. However, as compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 24.95%.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses declined by 9.06% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 8.85% year-on-year. This indicates that while there were cost savings on a quarterly basis, the company faced higher expenses compared to the same period last year.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by a significant 149.02% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 105.87% year-on-year. This substantial decline in operating income reflects the challenges the company faced during this period.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -0.86, which has decreased by 165.15% year-on-year. This negative EPS further highlights the financial challenges Vishal Bearingst is currently experiencing.

In terms of stock performance, Vishal Bearingst has delivered a -4.84% return in the last week, -18.57% return in the last 6 months, and a -32.57% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. These figures indicate a downward trend in the company's stock performance over different time frames.

Currently, Vishal Bearingst has a market capitalization of 134.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 241.55 and a 52-week low of 118.65. This market cap and the 52-week range provide a snapshot of the company's valuation and stock price volatility over the past year.

Vishal Bearingst Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue23.2318.6+24.95%28.21-17.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.84.18-9.06%3.49+8.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.411.53-8.06%1.08+30.27%
Total Operating Expense23.3818.3+27.76%25.73-9.15%
Operating Income-0.150.3-149.02%2.48-105.87%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.22-0.51-138.22%1.53-179.28%
Net Income-1.37-0.41-233.56%1.13-221.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.86-0.25-244%1.32-165.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹23.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.