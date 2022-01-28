Vishal Fabrics announces bonus issue, Q3 revenues jumps 46%

Commenting on the strong quarterly performance; Brijmohan Chiripal, Managing Director & CEO at Vishal Fabrics said, "During the quarter the company was able to achieve sustainable margins. The company was able to successfully pass on the additional cost to the customers. Our continuous efforts to keep operating expenses under control helped to maintain EBITDA margins. Moreover, we carried forward the momentum and recorded 46 per cent growth in the sale of finish fabrics. Capacity utilization level during the quarter remains stable. Our order book continues to be strong for the fourth quarter of FY22. To deliver superior outcomes to all of our stakeholders, we reaffirm our continuous focus on quality, production efficiency, on-time delivery, design, and innovation. While the short-term headwinds may persist, we continue to be optimistic on the growth opportunities for the Indian textile industry on a long-term basis and our ability to increase utilization level and increase our revenue and market share."

