Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.44% YOY

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.68% YoY & profit increased by 6.44% YoY

Livemint
Published15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live
Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : Vishnu Capitals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a solid performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 12.68% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a growth of 6.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.82% and profit increased by 9.86%.

The company's efforts to streamline operations have borne fruit, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 11.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 30.12% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvement.

Despite the overall positive results, the operating income faced a decline of 15.22% QoQ but still managed to increase by 5.64% YoY. This mixed result highlights some ongoing challenges in the company's operations, which are being addressed through various strategic initiatives.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 4.65, marking a decrease of 2.92% YoY. This decline in EPS suggests that while the company is growing, it is also facing some pressures that impact shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Vishnu Capitals has delivered a -4.51% return over the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 37.03% return in the last 6 months and a 13.34% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Vishnu Capitals boasts a market capitalization of 2646.97 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 484 and 247, respectively, reflecting a significant range of volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Vishnu Capitals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue338.87300.36+12.82%300.73+12.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.2957.74-11.18%39.41+30.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.148.7+5.04%7.11+28.63%
Total Operating Expense292.39245.53+19.08%256.73+13.89%
Operating Income46.4854.82-15.22%44+5.64%
Net Income Before Taxes40.0948.77-17.8%37.07+8.15%
Net Income30.4727.73+9.86%28.62+6.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.654.23+9.93%4.79-2.92%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹30.47Cr
₹338.87Cr
First Published:15 Aug 2024, 12:05 PM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.44% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    146.20
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.7 (-1.81%)

    Tata Power

    405.55
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.75 (-0.67%)

    Vedanta

    420.05
    03:51 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -2.65 (-0.63%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    163.75
    03:48 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    -0.45 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Chennai Petroleum Corporation

    965.65
    03:47 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    70.45 (7.87%)

    One 97 Communications

    539.60
    03:59 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    33.75 (6.67%)

    PB Fintech

    1,571.00
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    90 (6.08%)

    Uno Minda

    1,098.95
    03:29 PM | 14 AUG 2024
    51.35 (4.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,209.00145.00
      Chennai
      72,492.0076.00
      Delhi
      72,988.00712.00
      Kolkata
      71,996.00-139.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.33
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue