Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.44% YOY

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : Vishnu Capitals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a solid performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 12.68% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a growth of 6.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.82% and profit increased by 9.86%.

The company's efforts to streamline operations have borne fruit, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 11.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 30.12% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvement.

Despite the overall positive results, the operating income faced a decline of 15.22% QoQ but still managed to increase by 5.64% YoY. This mixed result highlights some ongoing challenges in the company's operations, which are being addressed through various strategic initiatives.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.65, marking a decrease of 2.92% YoY. This decline in EPS suggests that while the company is growing, it is also facing some pressures that impact shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Vishnu Capitals has delivered a -4.51% return over the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 37.03% return in the last 6 months and a 13.34% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Vishnu Capitals boasts a market capitalization of ₹2646.97 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹484 and ₹247, respectively, reflecting a significant range of volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Vishnu Capitals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 338.87 300.36 +12.82% 300.73 +12.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.29 57.74 -11.18% 39.41 +30.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.14 8.7 +5.04% 7.11 +28.63% Total Operating Expense 292.39 245.53 +19.08% 256.73 +13.89% Operating Income 46.48 54.82 -15.22% 44 +5.64% Net Income Before Taxes 40.09 48.77 -17.8% 37.07 +8.15% Net Income 30.47 27.73 +9.86% 28.62 +6.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.65 4.23 +9.93% 4.79 -2.92%