Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.44% YOY

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.44% YOY

Livemint

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.68% YoY & profit increased by 6.44% YoY

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : Vishnu Capitals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a solid performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 12.68% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a growth of 6.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.82% and profit increased by 9.86%.

The company's efforts to streamline operations have borne fruit, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 11.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 30.12% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvement.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Despite the overall positive results, the operating income faced a decline of 15.22% QoQ but still managed to increase by 5.64% YoY. This mixed result highlights some ongoing challenges in the company's operations, which are being addressed through various strategic initiatives.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 4.65, marking a decrease of 2.92% YoY. This decline in EPS suggests that while the company is growing, it is also facing some pressures that impact shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Vishnu Capitals has delivered a -4.51% return over the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 37.03% return in the last 6 months and a 13.34% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Vishnu Capitals boasts a market capitalization of 2646.97 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at 484 and 247, respectively, reflecting a significant range of volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.

Vishnu Capitals Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue338.87300.36+12.82%300.73+12.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total51.2957.74-11.18%39.41+30.12%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.148.7+5.04%7.11+28.63%
Total Operating Expense292.39245.53+19.08%256.73+13.89%
Operating Income46.4854.82-15.22%44+5.64%
Net Income Before Taxes40.0948.77-17.8%37.07+8.15%
Net Income30.4727.73+9.86%28.62+6.44%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.654.23+9.93%4.79-2.92%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.47Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹338.87Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.