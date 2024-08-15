Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.44% YOY

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : Vishnu Capitals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a solid performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 12.68% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a growth of 6.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.82% and profit increased by 9.86%.
The company's efforts to streamline operations have borne fruit, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 11.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 30.12% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvement.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Despite the overall positive results, the operating income faced a decline of 15.22% QoQ but still managed to increase by 5.64% YoY. This mixed result highlights some ongoing challenges in the company's operations, which are being addressed through various strategic initiatives.
Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.65, marking a decrease of 2.92% YoY. This decline in EPS suggests that while the company is growing, it is also facing some pressures that impact shareholder returns.
In terms of stock performance, Vishnu Capitals has delivered a -4.51% return over the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 37.03% return in the last 6 months and a 13.34% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Vishnu Capitals boasts a market capitalization of ₹2646.97 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹484 and ₹247, respectively, reflecting a significant range of volatility and investor sentiment over the past year.
Vishnu Capitals Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|338.87
|300.36
|+12.82%
|300.73
|+12.68%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|51.29
|57.74
|-11.18%
|39.41
|+30.12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.14
|8.7
|+5.04%
|7.11
|+28.63%
|Total Operating Expense
|292.39
|245.53
|+19.08%
|256.73
|+13.89%
|Operating Income
|46.48
|54.82
|-15.22%
|44
|+5.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.09
|48.77
|-17.8%
|37.07
|+8.15%
|Net Income
|30.47
|27.73
|+9.86%
|28.62
|+6.44%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.65
|4.23
|+9.93%
|4.79
|-2.92%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.47Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹338.87Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar