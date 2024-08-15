Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 6.44% YOY

Vishnu Capitals Q1 Results Live : Vishnu Capitals declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024, showcasing a solid performance with a notable increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 12.68% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit saw a growth of 6.44% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 12.82% and profit increased by 9.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's efforts to streamline operations have borne fruit, as evidenced by the decline in Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses. These expenses declined by 11.18% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but saw an increase of 30.12% YoY. This indicates a strategic focus on cost management and efficiency improvement.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Despite the overall positive results, the operating income faced a decline of 15.22% QoQ but still managed to increase by 5.64% YoY. This mixed result highlights some ongoing challenges in the company's operations, which are being addressed through various strategic initiatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹4.65, marking a decrease of 2.92% YoY. This decline in EPS suggests that while the company is growing, it is also facing some pressures that impact shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Vishnu Capitals has delivered a -4.51% return over the last week. However, the company has shown robust performance over a longer period, with a 37.03% return in the last 6 months and a 13.34% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Vishnu Capitals boasts a market capitalization of ₹2646.97 Crores. The company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹484 and ₹247, respectively, reflecting a significant range of volatility and investor sentiment over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishnu Capitals Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 338.87 300.36 +12.82% 300.73 +12.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 51.29 57.74 -11.18% 39.41 +30.12% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.14 8.7 +5.04% 7.11 +28.63% Total Operating Expense 292.39 245.53 +19.08% 256.73 +13.89% Operating Income 46.48 54.82 -15.22% 44 +5.64% Net Income Before Taxes 40.09 48.77 -17.8% 37.07 +8.15% Net Income 30.47 27.73 +9.86% 28.62 +6.44% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.65 4.23 +9.93% 4.79 -2.92%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.47Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹338.87Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar