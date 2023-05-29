Vishwaraj Sugar shares gain 5% after Q4 revenue jumps 52%1 min read 29 May 2023, 07:49 PM IST
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, a leading player in the sugar industry, has released its quarterly results for the January-March period of financial year 2022-23.
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries, a leading player in the sugar industry, has released its quarterly results for the January-March period of the financial year 2022-23. The company has reported a 52 per cent increase in its revenue from operations YoY to ₹199 crore, according to an exchange filing by the company. The operational revenue stood at ₹130 crore in the year-ago period.
