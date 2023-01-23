Vistara turns profitable in Q3, for first time since touching the sky

Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, which operates as Vistara recorded profits in December 2022 quarter, for the first ever since it started flying in the skies both domestically and internationally. The carrier's top-line front is said to have crossed $1 billion, while its bottom-line basket turned profitable. However, the airline did not disclose the figures for profit in Q3.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}