Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.79% YOY

Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : Vivanta Industries announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 76.66% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 1.79% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 59.02%, while the loss skyrocketed by 229.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.55% quarter-over-quarter, but witnessed a substantial increase of 174.93% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 114.27% sequentially and 135.19% year-over-year for Vivanta Industries.

Despite the challenging quarter, the EPS for Q4 stood at ₹-0.03, marking a slight increase of 0.03% year-over-year.

Vivanta Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.13 10.08 -59.02% 17.69 -76.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.11 -6.55% 0.04 +174.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.07 0.06 +6.7% 0.14 -51.99% Total Operating Expense 4.17 9.79 -57.42% 17.58 -76.27% Operating Income -0.04 0.28 -114.27% 0.12 -135.19% Net Income Before Taxes -0 0.28 -100.04% 0.11 -100.09% Net Income -0.37 0.28 -229.86% -0.38 +1.79% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.03 0.02 -250% -0.03 +0.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.37Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4.13Cr

