Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.79% YOY

Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : Vivanta Industries announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 76.66% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 1.79% year-over-year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 59.02%, while the loss skyrocketed by 229.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.55% quarter-over-quarter, but witnessed a substantial increase of 174.93% year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 114.27% sequentially and 135.19% year-over-year for Vivanta Industries.
Despite the challenging quarter, the EPS for Q4 stood at ₹-0.03, marking a slight increase of 0.03% year-over-year.
Vivanta Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.13
|10.08
|-59.02%
|17.69
|-76.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.11
|-6.55%
|0.04
|+174.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.07
|0.06
|+6.7%
|0.14
|-51.99%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.17
|9.79
|-57.42%
|17.58
|-76.27%
|Operating Income
|-0.04
|0.28
|-114.27%
|0.12
|-135.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0
|0.28
|-100.04%
|0.11
|-100.09%
|Net Income
|-0.37
|0.28
|-229.86%
|-0.38
|+1.79%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.03
|0.02
|-250%
|-0.03
|+0.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.37Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.13Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!