Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.79% YOY

Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 1.79% YOY

Livemint

Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 76.66% YoY & loss decreased by 1.79% YoY

Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live

Vivanta Industries Q4 Results Live : Vivanta Industries announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, revealing a significant decrease in revenue by 76.66% compared to the same quarter last year. However, the company managed to reduce its loss by 1.79% year-over-year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 59.02%, while the loss skyrocketed by 229.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a decline of 6.55% quarter-over-quarter, but witnessed a substantial increase of 174.93% year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 114.27% sequentially and 135.19% year-over-year for Vivanta Industries.

Despite the challenging quarter, the EPS for Q4 stood at -0.03, marking a slight increase of 0.03% year-over-year.

Vivanta Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.1310.08-59.02%17.69-76.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.11-6.55%0.04+174.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.070.06+6.7%0.14-51.99%
Total Operating Expense4.179.79-57.42%17.58-76.27%
Operating Income-0.040.28-114.27%0.12-135.19%
Net Income Before Taxes-00.28-100.04%0.11-100.09%
Net Income-0.370.28-229.86%-0.38+1.79%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.030.02-250%-0.03+0.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.37Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.13Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

