Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 309.27% YOY

Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Vivanza Biosciences declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 46.32% & the loss increased by 309.27% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 32.6% and the loss increased by 305.83%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.41% q-o-q & increased by 17.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 153.39% q-o-q & decreased by 3344.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q4 which decreased by 285.65% Y-o-Y.
Vivanza Biosciences Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4.42
|6.56
|-32.6%
|8.24
|-46.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.1
|0.11
|-9.41%
|0.09
|+17.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0
|+1328.57%
|0
|+1566.67%
|Total Operating Expense
|4.58
|6.27
|-27.01%
|8.24
|-44.47%
|Operating Income
|-0.15
|0.29
|-153.39%
|-0
|-3344.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.28
|0.21
|-234.03%
|0.01
|-2004.14%
|Net Income
|-0.42
|0.21
|-305.83%
|-0.1
|-309.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.1
|0.05
|-300%
|-0.03
|-285.65%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-0.42Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹4.42Cr
