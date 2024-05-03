Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 309.27% YOY

Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 309.27% YOY

Livemint

Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 46.32% YoY & loss increased by 309.27% YoY

Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live

Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Vivanza Biosciences declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 46.32% & the loss increased by 309.27% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 32.6% and the loss increased by 305.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.41% q-o-q & increased by 17.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 153.39% q-o-q & decreased by 3344.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.1 for Q4 which decreased by 285.65% Y-o-Y.

Vivanza Biosciences Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4.426.56-32.6%8.24-46.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.10.11-9.41%0.09+17.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010+1328.57%0+1566.67%
Total Operating Expense4.586.27-27.01%8.24-44.47%
Operating Income-0.150.29-153.39%-0-3344.44%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.280.21-234.03%0.01-2004.14%
Net Income-0.420.21-305.83%-0.1-309.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.10.05-300%-0.03-285.65%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.42Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹4.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.