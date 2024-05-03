Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 309.27% YOY

Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 46.32% YoY & loss increased by 309.27% YoY

Vivanza Biosciences Q4 Results Live : Vivanza Biosciences declared their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024. The topline decreased by 46.32% & the loss increased by 309.27% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 32.6% and the loss increased by 305.83%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 9.41% q-o-q & increased by 17.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 153.39% q-o-q & decreased by 3344.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.1 for Q4 which decreased by 285.65% Y-o-Y.

Vivanza Biosciences Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4.42 6.56 -32.6% 8.24 -46.32% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.1 0.11 -9.41% 0.09 +17.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0 +1328.57% 0 +1566.67% Total Operating Expense 4.58 6.27 -27.01% 8.24 -44.47% Operating Income -0.15 0.29 -153.39% -0 -3344.44% Net Income Before Taxes -0.28 0.21 -234.03% 0.01 -2004.14% Net Income -0.42 0.21 -305.83% -0.1 -309.27% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.1 0.05 -300% -0.03 -285.65%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.42Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹4.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!