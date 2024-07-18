Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.34% YOY

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 85.48% YoY & profit decreased by 1.34% YoY

Livemint
First Published18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live
Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : Vivid Mercantile announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable increase in revenue by 85.48% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company experienced a slight dip in profit by 1.34% Year-over-Year. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue surged by a significant 271.75%, while the profit saw a notable decrease of 95.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline by 74.13% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial increase by 181.03% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income took a hit, declining by 84.88% sequentially, yet it surged by 185.93% annually.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.4, marking a decrease of 2.44% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Vivid Mercantile delivered returns of 2.42% in the last week, 9.48% in the last 6 months, and 22.59% year-to-date.

As of now, Vivid Mercantile holds a market capitalization of 63.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 90 and 32.5 respectively.

Vivid Mercantile Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.482.55+271.75%5.11+85.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.13-74.13%0.01+181.03%
Total Operating Expense9.240.97+847.78%5.39+71.52%
Operating Income0.241.57-84.88%-0.28+185.93%
Net Income Before Taxes0.510.98-95.41%0.46+9.69%
Net Income0.49.66-95.82%0.41-1.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.49.64-95.85%0.41-2.44%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>0.4Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.48Cr
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:36 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsVivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.34% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

314.50
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.85 (-3.63%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

144.00
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-11.45 (-7.37%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.50
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
7.1 (2.2%)

Tata Steel

165.60
10:36 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-1.45 (-0.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.85
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.52 (6.79%)

IDBI Bank

92.67
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.75 (5.4%)

India Cements

337.10
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
14.05 (4.35%)

Emami

806.00
10:32 AM | 18 JUL 2024
32.9 (4.26%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue