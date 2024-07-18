Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.34% YOY

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : Vivid Mercantile announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable increase in revenue by 85.48% compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the company experienced a slight dip in profit by 1.34% Year-over-Year. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue surged by a significant 271.75%, while the profit saw a notable decrease of 95.82%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline by 74.13% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial increase by 181.03% year-over-year.
Similarly, the operating income took a hit, declining by 84.88% sequentially, yet it surged by 185.93% annually.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.4, marking a decrease of 2.44% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, Vivid Mercantile delivered returns of 2.42% in the last week, 9.48% in the last 6 months, and 22.59% year-to-date.
As of now, Vivid Mercantile holds a market capitalization of ₹63.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹90 and ₹32.5 respectively.
Vivid Mercantile Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9.48
|2.55
|+271.75%
|5.11
|+85.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.03
|0.13
|-74.13%
|0.01
|+181.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|9.24
|0.97
|+847.78%
|5.39
|+71.52%
|Operating Income
|0.24
|1.57
|-84.88%
|-0.28
|+185.93%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.5
|10.98
|-95.41%
|0.46
|+9.69%
|Net Income
|0.4
|9.66
|-95.82%
|0.41
|-1.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.4
|9.64
|-95.85%
|0.41
|-2.44%