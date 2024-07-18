Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.34% YOY

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.34% YOY

Livemint

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 85.48% YoY & profit decreased by 1.34% YoY

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : Vivid Mercantile announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable increase in revenue by 85.48% compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company experienced a slight dip in profit by 1.34% Year-over-Year. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue surged by a significant 271.75%, while the profit saw a notable decrease of 95.82%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline by 74.13% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial increase by 181.03% year-over-year.

Similarly, the operating income took a hit, declining by 84.88% sequentially, yet it surged by 185.93% annually.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.4, marking a decrease of 2.44% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Vivid Mercantile delivered returns of 2.42% in the last week, 9.48% in the last 6 months, and 22.59% year-to-date.

As of now, Vivid Mercantile holds a market capitalization of 63.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 90 and 32.5 respectively.

Vivid Mercantile Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.482.55+271.75%5.11+85.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.030.13-74.13%0.01+181.03%
Total Operating Expense9.240.97+847.78%5.39+71.52%
Operating Income0.241.57-84.88%-0.28+185.93%
Net Income Before Taxes0.510.98-95.41%0.46+9.69%
Net Income0.49.66-95.82%0.41-1.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.49.64-95.85%0.41-2.44%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.4Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹9.48Cr

