Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 1.34% YOY

Vivid Mercantile Q1 Results Live : Vivid Mercantile announced their Q1 results on 17 Jul, 2024, showcasing a remarkable increase in revenue by 85.48% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company experienced a slight dip in profit by 1.34% Year-over-Year. When compared to the previous quarter, the revenue surged by a significant 271.75%, while the profit saw a notable decrease of 95.82%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed a significant decline by 74.13% quarter-over-quarter but witnessed a substantial increase by 181.03% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, the operating income took a hit, declining by 84.88% sequentially, yet it surged by 185.93% annually.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.4, marking a decrease of 2.44% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, Vivid Mercantile delivered returns of 2.42% in the last week, 9.48% in the last 6 months, and 22.59% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of now, Vivid Mercantile holds a market capitalization of ₹63.66 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹90 and ₹32.5 respectively.

Vivid Mercantile Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9.48 2.55 +271.75% 5.11 +85.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.03 0.13 -74.13% 0.01 +181.03% Total Operating Expense 9.24 0.97 +847.78% 5.39 +71.52% Operating Income 0.24 1.57 -84.88% -0.28 +185.93% Net Income Before Taxes 0.5 10.98 -95.41% 0.46 +9.69% Net Income 0.4 9.66 -95.82% 0.41 -1.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.4 9.64 -95.85% 0.41 -2.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.4Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹9.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar