Vivid Mercantile Q3 Results 2025:Vivid Mercantile declared their Q3 results on 08 Jan, 2025, revealing a striking increase in topline revenue by 294.69% year-over-year. However, the company faced a significant profit decline of 53.4%, reporting a profit of ₹0.65 crore alongside total revenue of ₹1.89 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Vivid Mercantile experienced remarkable growth in revenue, soaring by 474.74%. The profit also showed a positive shift, with a 161.18% increase quarter-over-quarter.
Despite the revenue growth, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.28% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 169.92% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.
The operating income saw a downturn, plummeting by 86.22% quarter-over-quarter, although it did manage to increase by 101.25% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the challenges Vivid Mercantile is currently navigating.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.06, marking a steep decline of 95.36% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.
Currently, Vivid Mercantile has delivered a 4.05% return in the past week, 2.39% over the last six months, and 6.81% year-to-date.
The company holds a market capitalization of ₹64.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9 and a low of ₹5.51, demonstrating volatility in its stock performance.
Vivid Mercantile Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1.89
|0.33
|+474.74%
|0.48
|+294.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.04
|0.04
|+0.28%
|0.01
|+169.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|-46.79%
|0.03
|-80.73%
|Total Operating Expense
|1.82
|-0.16
|+1210.18%
|5.9
|-69.16%
|Operating Income
|0.07
|0.49
|-86.22%
|-5.43
|+101.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0.75
|0.25
|+201.2%
|1.6
|-52.97%
|Net Income
|0.65
|0.25
|+161.18%
|1.4
|-53.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.06
|0.25
|-73.93%
|1.4
|-95.36%
