Vivid Mercantile Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 53.4% YOY, profit at ₹0.65 crore and revenue at ₹1.89 crore

Vivid Mercantile Q3 Results 2025:Vivid Mercantile declared their Q3 results on 08 Jan, 2025, revealing a striking increase in topline revenue by 294.69% year-over-year. However, the company faced a significant profit decline of 53.4%, reporting a profit of ₹0.65 crore alongside total revenue of ₹1.89 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Vivid Mercantile experienced remarkable growth in revenue, soaring by 474.74%. The profit also showed a positive shift, with a 161.18% increase quarter-over-quarter.

Despite the revenue growth, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.28% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 169.92% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

The operating income saw a downturn, plummeting by 86.22% quarter-over-quarter, although it did manage to increase by 101.25% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the challenges Vivid Mercantile is currently navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹0.06, marking a steep decline of 95.36% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.

Currently, Vivid Mercantile has delivered a 4.05% return in the past week, 2.39% over the last six months, and 6.81% year-to-date.

The company holds a market capitalization of ₹64.46 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹9 and a low of ₹5.51, demonstrating volatility in its stock performance.

Vivid Mercantile Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1.89 0.33 +474.74% 0.48 +294.69% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.04 0.04 +0.28% 0.01 +169.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.01 0.01 -46.79% 0.03 -80.73% Total Operating Expense 1.82 -0.16 +1210.18% 5.9 -69.16% Operating Income 0.07 0.49 -86.22% -5.43 +101.25% Net Income Before Taxes 0.75 0.25 +201.2% 1.6 -52.97% Net Income 0.65 0.25 +161.18% 1.4 -53.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.06 0.25 -73.93% 1.4 -95.36%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.65Cr Question : What is Q3 revenue? Ans : ₹1.89Cr

