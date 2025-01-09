Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Vivid Mercantile Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025: profit falls by 53.4% YOY, profit at 0.65 crore and revenue at 1.89 crore

Vivid Mercantile Q3 Results 2025 on 09 Jan, 2025

Vivid Mercantile Q3 Results 2025:Vivid Mercantile declared their Q3 results on 08 Jan, 2025, revealing a striking increase in topline revenue by 294.69% year-over-year. However, the company faced a significant profit decline of 53.4%, reporting a profit of 0.65 crore alongside total revenue of 1.89 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Vivid Mercantile experienced remarkable growth in revenue, soaring by 474.74%. The profit also showed a positive shift, with a 161.18% increase quarter-over-quarter.

Despite the revenue growth, the company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 0.28% quarter-over-quarter and a staggering 169.92% year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs.

The operating income saw a downturn, plummeting by 86.22% quarter-over-quarter, although it did manage to increase by 101.25% year-over-year. This mixed performance highlights the challenges Vivid Mercantile is currently navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 0.06, marking a steep decline of 95.36% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of declining profits on shareholder returns.

Currently, Vivid Mercantile has delivered a 4.05% return in the past week, 2.39% over the last six months, and 6.81% year-to-date.

The company holds a market capitalization of 64.46 crore, with a 52-week high of 9 and a low of 5.51, demonstrating volatility in its stock performance.

Vivid Mercantile Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1.890.33+474.74%0.48+294.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.040.04+0.28%0.01+169.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.010.01-46.79%0.03-80.73%
Total Operating Expense1.82-0.16+1210.18%5.9-69.16%
Operating Income0.070.49-86.22%-5.43+101.25%
Net Income Before Taxes0.750.25+201.2%1.6-52.97%
Net Income0.650.25+161.18%1.4-53.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.060.25-73.93%1.4-95.36%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.65Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹1.89Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

