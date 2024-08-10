VLS Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.4% YoY

VLS Finance Q1 Results Live : VLS Finance declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing an impressive performance. The company's topline increased by 16.74% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit registered a modest rise of 1.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 32.87%, and the profit surged by 25.9%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial increase, rising by 22.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 28.13% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these rising expenses, VLS Finance managed to maintain strong operating performance.
Operating income for VLS Finance was up by 37.03% q-o-q and increased by 17.51% Y-o-Y, indicating robust business operations and efficient cost management. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹26.8, reflecting a 2.02% increase YoY.
In terms of market performance, VLS Finance has delivered a solid return of 4.17% over the past week, 19.9% over the last six months, and an impressive 58.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market position and investor confidence.
Currently, VLS Finance boasts a market capitalization of ₹1124.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹337.15 and a low of ₹174. These metrics underscore the company's significant growth potential and market resilience.
VLS Finance Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|130.32
|98.08
|+32.87%
|111.63
|+16.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.46
|2.01
|+22.42%
|1.92
|+28.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.26
|1.57
|-19.46%
|1.42
|-11.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|8.38
|9.09
|-7.8%
|7.87
|+6.48%
|Operating Income
|121.94
|88.99
|+37.03%
|103.76
|+17.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|123.62
|91.46
|+35.17%
|105.28
|+17.42%
|Net Income
|93.24
|74.06
|+25.9%
|91.95
|+1.4%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.8
|21.27
|+26.01%
|26.27
|+2.02%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess