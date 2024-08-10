Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  VLS Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.4% YoY

VLS Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.4% YoY

Livemint

VLS Finance Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.74% YoY & profit increased by 1.4% YoY

VLS Finance Q1 Results Live

VLS Finance Q1 Results Live : VLS Finance declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing an impressive performance. The company's topline increased by 16.74% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit registered a modest rise of 1.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 32.87%, and the profit surged by 25.9%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial increase, rising by 22.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 28.13% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these rising expenses, VLS Finance managed to maintain strong operating performance.

Operating income for VLS Finance was up by 37.03% q-o-q and increased by 17.51% Y-o-Y, indicating robust business operations and efficient cost management. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 26.8, reflecting a 2.02% increase YoY.

In terms of market performance, VLS Finance has delivered a solid return of 4.17% over the past week, 19.9% over the last six months, and an impressive 58.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market position and investor confidence.

Currently, VLS Finance boasts a market capitalization of 1124.95 crore, with a 52-week high of 337.15 and a low of 174. These metrics underscore the company's significant growth potential and market resilience.

VLS Finance Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue130.3298.08+32.87%111.63+16.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.462.01+22.42%1.92+28.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.261.57-19.46%1.42-11.05%
Total Operating Expense8.389.09-7.8%7.87+6.48%
Operating Income121.9488.99+37.03%103.76+17.51%
Net Income Before Taxes123.6291.46+35.17%105.28+17.42%
Net Income93.2474.06+25.9%91.95+1.4%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.821.27+26.01%26.27+2.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹93.24Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹130.32Cr

