VLS Finance Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1.4% YoY

VLS Finance Q1 Results Live : VLS Finance declared their Q1 results on 09 Aug, 2024, showcasing an impressive performance. The company's topline increased by 16.74% year-over-year (YoY), while the profit registered a modest rise of 1.4% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew significantly by 32.87%, and the profit surged by 25.9%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a substantial increase, rising by 22.42% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and 28.13% year-over-year (Y-o-Y). Despite these rising expenses, VLS Finance managed to maintain strong operating performance.

Operating income for VLS Finance was up by 37.03% q-o-q and increased by 17.51% Y-o-Y, indicating robust business operations and efficient cost management. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹26.8, reflecting a 2.02% increase YoY.

In terms of market performance, VLS Finance has delivered a solid return of 4.17% over the past week, 19.9% over the last six months, and an impressive 58.87% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the company's strong market position and investor confidence.

Currently, VLS Finance boasts a market capitalization of ₹1124.95 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹337.15 and a low of ₹174. These metrics underscore the company's significant growth potential and market resilience.

VLS Finance Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 130.32 98.08 +32.87% 111.63 +16.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.46 2.01 +22.42% 1.92 +28.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.26 1.57 -19.46% 1.42 -11.05% Total Operating Expense 8.38 9.09 -7.8% 7.87 +6.48% Operating Income 121.94 88.99 +37.03% 103.76 +17.51% Net Income Before Taxes 123.62 91.46 +35.17% 105.28 +17.42% Net Income 93.24 74.06 +25.9% 91.95 +1.4% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.8 21.27 +26.01% 26.27 +2.02%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹93.24Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹130.32Cr

