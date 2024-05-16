Vmart Retail Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 5.3% YOY

Vmart Retail Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 12.58% YoY & loss increased by 5.3% YoY

Vmart Retail Q4 Results Live : Vmart Retail announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 12.58% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company also reported a 5.3% rise in losses year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons showed a significant decline in revenue by 24.8% and a substantial increase in losses by 237.87% as compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 13.13% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 1.47% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 133.4% sequentially but increased by 19.51% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹-19.68, reflecting a 5.3% decrease year-over-year.

Vmart Retail's stock performance in the last 1 week, last 6 months, and year-to-date (YTD) period stood at 3.41%, 27.75%, and 8.38% return respectively.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹4296.87 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2444.95 & ₹1595 respectively.

Out of 16 analysts covering the company as of 16 May, 2024, 1 analyst recommended a Strong Sell, 7 analysts recommended Hold, 5 analysts recommended Buy, and 3 analysts recommended Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy Vmart Retail's stock.

Vmart Retail Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 668.6 889.05 -24.8% 593.91 +12.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 67.02 77.15 -13.13% 68.02 -1.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 60.74 58.29 +4.2% 48.41 +25.47% Total Operating Expense 689.11 827.65 -16.74% 619.39 +11.26% Operating Income -20.51 61.4 -133.4% -25.48 +19.51% Net Income Before Taxes -51.99 36.88 -240.97% -51.58 -0.8% Net Income -38.92 28.23 -237.87% -36.96 -5.3% Diluted Normalized EPS -19.68 14.2 -238.58% -18.69 -5.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-38.92Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹668.6Cr

