Vmart Retail Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 5.3% YOY

Livemint

Vmart Retail Q4 Results Live : Vmart Retail announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 12.58% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.

However, the company also reported a 5.3% rise in losses year-over-year.

Quarterly comparisons showed a significant decline in revenue by 24.8% and a substantial increase in losses by 237.87% as compared to the previous quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 13.13% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 1.47% decrease year-over-year.

Operating income was down by 133.4% sequentially but increased by 19.51% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at -19.68, reflecting a 5.3% decrease year-over-year.

Vmart Retail's stock performance in the last 1 week, last 6 months, and year-to-date (YTD) period stood at 3.41%, 27.75%, and 8.38% return respectively.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 4296.87 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 2444.95 & 1595 respectively.

Out of 16 analysts covering the company as of 16 May, 2024, 1 analyst recommended a Strong Sell, 7 analysts recommended Hold, 5 analysts recommended Buy, and 3 analysts recommended Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy Vmart Retail's stock.

Vmart Retail Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue668.6889.05-24.8%593.91+12.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total67.0277.15-13.13%68.02-1.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization60.7458.29+4.2%48.41+25.47%
Total Operating Expense689.11827.65-16.74%619.39+11.26%
Operating Income-20.5161.4-133.4%-25.48+19.51%
Net Income Before Taxes-51.9936.88-240.97%-51.58-0.8%
Net Income-38.9228.23-237.87%-36.96-5.3%
Diluted Normalized EPS-19.6814.2-238.58%-18.69-5.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-38.92Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹668.6Cr

