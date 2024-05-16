Vmart Retail Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 5.3% YOY

Vmart Retail Q4 Results Live : Vmart Retail announced their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 12.58% increase in revenue compared to the same quarter last year.
However, the company also reported a 5.3% rise in losses year-over-year.
Quarterly comparisons showed a significant decline in revenue by 24.8% and a substantial increase in losses by 237.87% as compared to the previous quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 13.13% decrease quarter-over-quarter and a 1.47% decrease year-over-year.
Operating income was down by 133.4% sequentially but increased by 19.51% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹-19.68, reflecting a 5.3% decrease year-over-year.
Vmart Retail's stock performance in the last 1 week, last 6 months, and year-to-date (YTD) period stood at 3.41%, 27.75%, and 8.38% return respectively.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹4296.87 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹2444.95 & ₹1595 respectively.
Out of 16 analysts covering the company as of 16 May, 2024, 1 analyst recommended a Strong Sell, 7 analysts recommended Hold, 5 analysts recommended Buy, and 3 analysts recommended Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024, was to Buy Vmart Retail's stock.
Vmart Retail Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|668.6
|889.05
|-24.8%
|593.91
|+12.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|67.02
|77.15
|-13.13%
|68.02
|-1.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|60.74
|58.29
|+4.2%
|48.41
|+25.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|689.11
|827.65
|-16.74%
|619.39
|+11.26%
|Operating Income
|-20.51
|61.4
|-133.4%
|-25.48
|+19.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-51.99
|36.88
|-240.97%
|-51.58
|-0.8%
|Net Income
|-38.92
|28.23
|-237.87%
|-36.96
|-5.3%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-19.68
|14.2
|-238.58%
|-18.69
|-5.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-38.92Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹668.6Cr
