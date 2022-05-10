Voda Idea narrows losses in Q4, ARPU up 7.5%, on back of tariff hikes

The carrier saw sizeable increase in average revenue per user, a key measure of profitability, which rose to ₹124 up from ₹115 on-quarter, which helped in the surge in revenue to ₹10,239 crore in the quarter, up 6.6% on-year than ₹9,717.3 crore in the previous quarter. The company noted that average daily revenue for the quarter saw sequential growth of 7.7%, highest since the merger in 2018.