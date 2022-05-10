Tariff hikes help Vi post revenue growth as net loss narrows in Q4

Tariff hikes help Vi post revenue growth as net loss narrows in Q41 min read . 07:21 PM IST
- Revenue grew to ₹10,395 crore for the reporting period, a sequential growth of 5% year-on-year growth of 8%, supported by tariff hikes.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vodafone Idea narrowed its net losses for the March quarter on strong revenue growth aided by tariff hikes. Net loss for the January-March period stood at ₹6,563 crore, lower than ₹7,230 crore reported in the December quarter and ₹7,022 crore in the last year period.
Vodafone Idea narrowed its net losses for the March quarter on strong revenue growth aided by tariff hikes. Net loss for the January-March period stood at ₹6,563 crore, lower than ₹7,230 crore reported in the December quarter and ₹7,022 crore in the last year period.
Revenue grew to ₹10,395 crore for the reporting period, a sequential growth of 5% year-on-year growth of 8%, supported by tariff hikes.
Revenue grew to ₹10,395 crore for the reporting period, a sequential growth of 5% year-on-year growth of 8%, supported by tariff hikes.
ARPU for the quarter stands at ₹124 vs ₹115 in prior quarter.
“We are pleased to announce third consecutive quarter of revenue growth driven by tariff interventions taken in November 2021. While the overall subscriber base has been impacted primarily on account of the tariff increase, the 4G subscriber base continued to grow on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet," said VI MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar.
On Tuesday, Vodafone Idea shares traded 2.79% lower at ₹8.70 apiece on NSE.