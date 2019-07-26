NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Ltd’s consolidated net loss narrowed marginally in the fiscal's first quarter as the company realised merger synergies from consolidation of both telecom brands and incurred lower operating expenses.

The telecom operator posted a net loss of ₹4,873.9 crore in the June quarter. Previously, it had incurred a net loss of ₹4,881.9 crore in the March quarter, ₹5,004.6 crore in the December quarter and ₹4,973.8 crore in the September quarter.

The company’s topline fell 4.3% quarter-on-quarter to ₹11,269.9 crore in the June quarter from ₹11,775 crore in the preceding quarter as revenue was impacted by customer churn.

Vodafone Idea lags behind the only profitable telco Reliance Jio which posted an operating revenue of ₹11,679 crore and net profit of ₹891 crore in the same quarter.

Other rival Bharti Airtel will announce its results on 1 August.

The June quarter results are the third full-quarter results for Vodafone Idea, post completion of a merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular on 31 August.

The results demonstrate the hyper competitive nature of the sector where operators are struggling to grow profits the entry of Reliance Jio in September 2016. The brutal tariff war that ensued forced operators to match offerings, and also led to consolidation among operators, some of which have since shut shop, leaving just Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to compete with Jio.