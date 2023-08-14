Hello User
Vodafone Idea Q1 Results: Net loss widens 7% YoY to 7,840 crore, ARPU rises to 139

1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:18 PM IST Devesh Kumar

A fibre broadband services advert in the window of a Vodafone Group Plc store

Vodafone Idea Limited released their Q1 results on Monday and posted a 7% year-on-year increase in its net loss which widened to 7,840 crore from 7, 297 crore reported during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 08:18 PM IST
