Vodafone Idea Q1 update: Net loss narrows to ₹7,297 cr; revenue up 14%1 min read . 06:57 PM IST
- Vodafone Idea Q1 results: The telco's ARPU for the quarter improved 23.4% YoY to ₹128, aided by tariff hikes
Telecom major Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said it reported a consolidated loss of ₹7,296.7 crore in the April-June quarter as compared to ₹7,319 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The telcom major's revenue from operations came in at ₹10,410 crore, up 13.7% YoY as against ₹9,152 crore in Q1FY22.
ARPU for the quarter under review stood at ₹128 versus ₹104 in Q1FY22, up 23.4% YoY aided by tariff hikes.
During the June quarter, the firm's EBITDA margin dropped QoQ to 41.6% from 45.6% in the March 2022 quarter.
Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said, “We are pleased to announce fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth."
“We continue to witness 4G subscriber growth on the back of superior data and voice experience offered by Vi GIGAnet as well as due to our focus on creating differentiated digital experience for our customers," Takkar said.
On the recently concluded spectrum auction, he said, “In the recently concluded spectrum auction, we have acquired sufficient spectrum in our key markets to offer superior 5G experience to our customers."
"We also completed the first tranche of fund raising in the form of preferential equity contribution of ₹4,940 crore from our promoters, including the incremental infusion of ₹4,400 crore by Vodafone Group in July 2022. We continue to remain engaged with lenders and investors for further fund raising," he added.
Gross debt at end of June qtr
The total gross debt at the end of the June quarter stood at ₹1,990.8 billion, comprising of deferred spectrum payment obligations of ₹1,166.0 billion and AGR liability of ₹672.7 billion that are due to the government, and debt from banks and financial institutions of ₹152.0 billion, the telco stated.
During Q1FY23, the firm's subscriber base declined to 240.4 million versus 243.8 million in Q4FY22.
"However, the 4G subscriber base continued to grow and with 1.0 million customers added in Q1, 4G base now stands at 119.0 million. Subscriber churn was marginally higher at 3.5% vs 3.4% in Q4FY22. We continue to see high data usage per 4G customer at ~14.3 GB/month with the total data traffic witnessing healthy sequential growth of 3.6%," the company said in a BSE filing.
On Wednesday, Vodafone Idea's scrip on NSE closed 3.19% lower at ₹9.10.
