Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024: Loss Falls by 17.88% YOY, Loss at ₹7175.9 Crore and Revenue at ₹10932.2 Crore

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 2.01% YoY & loss decreased by 17.88% YoY, loss at 7175.9 crore and revenue at 10932.2 crore.

Livemint
Published14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024:Vodafone Idea announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a notable increase in revenue and a decrease in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's topline grew by 2.01% year-over-year, reaching 10932.2 crore, while losses fell by 17.88% to 7175.9 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 4.03%, but losses increased by 11.56%.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 7.08% quarter-over-quarter and 9.46% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.

Vodafone Idea's operating income showed a significant increase, up by 26.64% quarter-over-quarter and 38.3% year-over-year, indicating improved efficiency in core operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -1.03, marking a substantial increase of 42.46% compared to the same quarter last year, despite the continued losses.

In terms of stock performance, Vodafone Idea has faced a challenging period with a -9.91% return over the last week, a -44.24% return over the last six months, and a staggering -54% year-to-date return.

Currently, Vodafone Idea's market capitalization stands at 51299.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 19.18 and a low of 7.33. The stock has been under pressure, leading analysts to provide mixed ratings.

Out of 19 analysts covering Vodafone Idea, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Sell, 5 have suggested Hold, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Buy.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to Sell, reflecting the cautious sentiment surrounding the company's prospects amidst ongoing financial challenges.

Vodafone Idea Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10932.210508.3+4.03%10716.3+2.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total585.4546.7+7.08%534.8+9.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization54045369.1+0.65%5667.3-4.65%
Total Operating Expense11786.411672.7+0.97%12100.8-2.6%
Operating Income-854.2-1164.4+26.64%-1384.5+38.3%
Net Income Before Taxes-7168.1-6426.6-11.54%-7920.2+9.5%
Net Income-7175.9-6432.1-11.56%-8737.9+17.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.03-1.02-0.98%-1.79+42.46%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-7175.9Cr
₹10932.2Cr
First Published:14 Nov 2024, 12:29 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsVodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024: Loss Falls by 17.88% YOY, Loss at ₹7175.9 Crore and Revenue at ₹10932.2 Crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.35
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    135.35
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.65 (-0.48%)

    Tata Motors share price

    777.10
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -9.3 (-1.18%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.30
    12:32 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.15 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,854.45
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -10 (-0.54%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Westlife Development share price

    675.90
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -50.35 (-6.93%)

    SKF India share price

    4,610.15
    12:20 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -261.8 (-5.37%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,210.50
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -238.6 (-5.36%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,785.95
    12:22 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -347.15 (-4.87%)
    More from Top Losers

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,937.45
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    348.35 (7.59%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,274.45
    12:23 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    87.6 (7.38%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    82.78
    12:25 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    4.63 (5.92%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    316.10
    12:26 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    16.7 (5.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,855.00-10.00
      Chennai
      76,861.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,013.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      76,865.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.