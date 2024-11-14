Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024: Loss Falls by 17.88% YOY, Loss at ₹7175.9 Crore and Revenue at ₹10932.2 Crore

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024:Vodafone Idea announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a notable increase in revenue and a decrease in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's topline grew by 2.01% year-over-year, reaching ₹10932.2 crore, while losses fell by 17.88% to ₹7175.9 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 4.03%, but losses increased by 11.56%.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 7.08% quarter-over-quarter and 9.46% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.

Vodafone Idea's operating income showed a significant increase, up by 26.64% quarter-over-quarter and 38.3% year-over-year, indicating improved efficiency in core operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹-1.03, marking a substantial increase of 42.46% compared to the same quarter last year, despite the continued losses.

In terms of stock performance, Vodafone Idea has faced a challenging period with a -9.91% return over the last week, a -44.24% return over the last six months, and a staggering -54% year-to-date return.

Currently, Vodafone Idea's market capitalization stands at ₹51299.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19.18 and a low of ₹7.33. The stock has been under pressure, leading analysts to provide mixed ratings.

Out of 19 analysts covering Vodafone Idea, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Sell, 5 have suggested Hold, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Buy.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to Sell, reflecting the cautious sentiment surrounding the company's prospects amidst ongoing financial challenges.

Vodafone Idea Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10932.2 10508.3 +4.03% 10716.3 +2.01% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 585.4 546.7 +7.08% 534.8 +9.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 5404 5369.1 +0.65% 5667.3 -4.65% Total Operating Expense 11786.4 11672.7 +0.97% 12100.8 -2.6% Operating Income -854.2 -1164.4 +26.64% -1384.5 +38.3% Net Income Before Taxes -7168.1 -6426.6 -11.54% -7920.2 +9.5% Net Income -7175.9 -6432.1 -11.56% -8737.9 +17.88% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.03 -1.02 -0.98% -1.79 +42.46%