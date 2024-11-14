Hello User
Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024: Loss Falls by 17.88% YOY, Loss at 7175.9 Crore and Revenue at 10932.2 Crore

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024: Loss Falls by 17.88% YOY, Loss at ₹7175.9 Crore and Revenue at ₹10932.2 Crore

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024 on 14 Nov, 2024

Vodafone Idea Q2 Results 2024:Vodafone Idea announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 13 Nov, 2024, revealing a notable increase in revenue and a decrease in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

The company's topline grew by 2.01% year-over-year, reaching 10932.2 crore, while losses fell by 17.88% to 7175.9 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a growth of 4.03%, but losses increased by 11.56%.

The company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 7.08% quarter-over-quarter and 9.46% year-over-year, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.

Vodafone Idea's operating income showed a significant increase, up by 26.64% quarter-over-quarter and 38.3% year-over-year, indicating improved efficiency in core operations.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at -1.03, marking a substantial increase of 42.46% compared to the same quarter last year, despite the continued losses.

In terms of stock performance, Vodafone Idea has faced a challenging period with a -9.91% return over the last week, a -44.24% return over the last six months, and a staggering -54% year-to-date return.

Currently, Vodafone Idea's market capitalization stands at 51299.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 19.18 and a low of 7.33. The stock has been under pressure, leading analysts to provide mixed ratings.

Out of 19 analysts covering Vodafone Idea, 3 have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 have rated it as Sell, 5 have suggested Hold, 3 have given a Buy rating, and 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Buy.

As of 14 Nov, 2024, the consensus recommendation is to Sell, reflecting the cautious sentiment surrounding the company's prospects amidst ongoing financial challenges.

Vodafone Idea Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10932.210508.3+4.03%10716.3+2.01%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total585.4546.7+7.08%534.8+9.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization54045369.1+0.65%5667.3-4.65%
Total Operating Expense11786.411672.7+0.97%12100.8-2.6%
Operating Income-854.2-1164.4+26.64%-1384.5+38.3%
Net Income Before Taxes-7168.1-6426.6-11.54%-7920.2+9.5%
Net Income-7175.9-6432.1-11.56%-8737.9+17.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.03-1.02-0.98%-1.79+42.46%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-7175.9Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹10932.2Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

